Samuel Adeleye has appealed for job opportunities as his NYSC service nears completion

The first-class graduate shared personal struggles and determination in a heartfelt LinkedIn post

Adeleye sought connections in the job market, emphasising hard work and readiness to learn

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf brings over nine years of experience reporting on education across Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - First-class Nigerian graduate Samuel Adeleye has written an open appeal to President Bola Tinubu and the public.

In a now-viral LinkedIn post published on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, Adeleye stated that he will complete his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in May 2026.

First-class Nigerian graduate Samuel Gift Adeleye appeals to President Bola Tinubu ahead of NYSC completion. Photo credit: @scholarsregion, @aonanuga1956/X

Source: Twitter

Graduate appeals to Tinubu publicly

The biochemistry graduate and alumnus of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), Ondo State, said he is seeking an “opportunity to work” and is “ready to learn more if given the chance.”

The Nigerian youth wrote on LinkedIn, attaching an image of his university certificate:

“My name is Samuel Gift Adeleye. I graduated with First Class honours in Biochemistry from Federal University of Technology Akure. Sixteen years ago, I lost my father to complications from diabetes. His death changed everything for my family, and since then life has been a constant struggle to make ends meet.

“Despite the hardship of growing up without a father and the financial challenges that came with it, I remained committed to my education. Through persistence and sacrifice, I was able to graduate with a First Class degree in Biochemistry.”

Nigerian scholar seeks job opportunity urgently

The writer, who lost his father in 2010, added:

“I am currently serving Nigeria through the National Youth Service Corps, assisting in laboratory work. In two months, my NYSC will end, and I am searching for the opportunity to start a career and build a stable life.

“Like many young Nigerians, I have discovered that getting a job often depends on connections, and I come from a humble background where I know nobody in positions of influence. I am not asking for money or charity. I am simply asking for an opportunity to work.

“I am trained in biochemistry, and laboratory research, and I am willing to work in any laboratory, research institute, biotechnology company, or quality control where my skills can be useful. I am hardworking and ready to learn more if given the chance.”

First-class Nigerian graduate, Samuel Adeleye, highlights to President Bola Tinubu that job opportunities in Nigeria often depend on connections. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The NYSC member added:

“Sixteen years after losing my father, life still feels like an uphill battle, but I have never stopped trying.

“If this message reaches anyone who can help connect me to a job opportunity, I would be deeply grateful.”

Read more on NYSC:

Graduate shares how she got 5 scholarships

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan student, Fathia Raji, who graduated with a first class in Mathematics shared how she got 5 scholarships in school.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the scholar shared tips she used in getting the scholarships and mistakes that made her get over 50 rejections.

Source: Legit.ng