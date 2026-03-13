The Council of Legal Education released an updated list approving 114 universities to run law programmes nationwide

The council warned that institutions operating unapproved law courses would face sanctions under existing regulations

It stated that students admitted into unapproved law programmes would be ineligible for the Nigerian Law School

The Council of Legal Education has published a fresh list of universities authorised to offer law programmes across Nigeria, limiting approval to 114 institutions nationwide.

The announcement was contained in an official circular released on Friday, March 13, which stated that only universities named on the list are permitted to admit candidates into the Bachelor of Laws programme.

Only 114 universities are licensed to run law programmes in Nigeria.

Source: Getty Images

The council made clear that institutions outside the approved list lack the legal backing to run law faculties.

Approved universities and compliance rules

The circular, signed by the council’s Secretary and Director of Administration, Aderonke Osho, warned that universities operating law programmes without clearance would face sanctions under existing regulations.

It further cautioned prospective students to verify the approval status of institutions before seeking admission.

University of Ibadan is part of the schools approved to run law. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

The council also clarified that students enrolled in unapproved law programmes would be barred from proceeding to the Nigerian Law School, effectively ending their path to legal practice in the country.

“The public is further informed that any university that admits students into a law programme without the approval of the Council of Legal Education is acting contrary to the provisions regulating legal education in Nigeria and will be subject to appropriate sanctions,” the circular stated.

The council added that the list would be reviewed periodically as part of its statutory responsibility to regulate legal education standards.

It urged universities seeking approval to follow due process, while advising students to exercise caution when choosing where to study law.

Below is the list of all universities approved to run law as a course in Nigeria:

Abia State University, Uturu, Abia State Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State Adamawa State University, Mubi, Adamawa State Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State Admiralty University, Ibusa, Delta State Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, Oyo State Al-Ansar University, Maiduguri, Borno State Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State American University of Nigeria, Yola, Adamawa State Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State Anchor University, Ayobo, Lagos State Arthur Jarvis University, Akpabuyo (Calabar), Cross River State Ave-Maria University, Piyanko, Nasarawa State Azman University, Kano, Kano State Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State Bauchi State University, Gadau, Bauchi State Bayero University, Kano, Kano State Baze University, Abuja (Moratorium on admission for three (3) years with effect from 2023/2024 till 2025/2026 session as approved by the Council) Benson Idahosa University, Benin City, Edo State Bingham University, Karu, Nasarawa State Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State Caleb University, Imota, Lagos State Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Ogun State Christopher University, Mowe, Ogun State Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, Anambra State Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, Kogi State Crescent University, Abeokuta, Ogun State Delta State University, Abraka, Delta State Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo, Delta State Edo University, Iyamho (Uzairue), Edo State Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State El-Amin University, Minna, Niger State Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Agbani, Enugu State Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State Fountain University, Osogbo, Osun State Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu State Gombe State University, Gombe State Gregory University, Uturu, Abia State Hensard University, Toru-Orua, Bayelsa State Ibrahim Babangida University, Lapai, Niger State Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State Imo State University, Owerri, Imo State Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji, Osun State Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University, Ogboko, Imo State Koladaisi University, Ibadan, Oyo State Kwara State University, Malete, Kwara State Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos State Lead City University, Ibadan, Oyo State (Moratorium on admission for five (5) years with effect from 2023/2024 till 2027/2028 session as approved by the Council) Madonna University, Okija, Anambra State Maduka University, Enugu State Margaret Lawrence University, Abuja, FCT Maryam Abacha American University, Kano, Kano State McPherson University, Seriki-Sotayo, Ogun State Mewar International University, Masaka, Nasarawa State Modibbo Adama University, Yola, Adamawa State Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Nasarawa State Newgate University, Minna, Niger State Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa State Nigerian-British University, Asa, Abia state. Nile University, Abuja Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State North-Eastern University, Gombe State Northwest University, Kano (Yusuf Maitama Sule University), Kano State Northwest University, Kalambaina, Wamakko, Sokoto State. Novena University, Ogume, Delta State Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State Osun State University, Osogbo, Osun State Peter University, Achina/Onnch, Anambra State Philomath University, Abuja, FCT Plateau State University, Bokkos, Plateau State Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State (Moratorium on admission for two (2) years with effect from 2024/2025 till 2025/2026 session as approved by the Council) Prime University, Abuja, FCT Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba, Kogi State Rayhaan University, Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State Renaissance University, Ugbawka, Enugu State Reverend Father Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi, Benue State (formerly Benue State University) Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, Rivers State Salem University, Lokoja, Kogi State Sam Maris University, Supare-Akoko, Ondo State Shanahan University, Onitsha, Anambra State Skyline University, Kano, Kano State Taraba State University, Jalingo, Taraba State Thomas Adewunmi University, Oko-Irese, Kwara State Topfaith University, Mkpatak, Akwa Ibom State Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina, Katsina State University of Abuja, Abuja, FCT University of Benin, Benin City, Edo State University of Calabar, Calabar, Cross River State University of Delta, Agbor, Delta State University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State University of Ilesa, Ilesa, Osun State University of Ilorin, Ilorin, Kwara State University of Jos, Jos, Plateau State University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos State University of Maiduguri, Maiduguri, Borno State University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State University of Port Harcourt, Port Harcourt, Rivers State University of Uyo, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State University on the Niger, Umunya, Anambra State Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, Sokoto State Veritas University, Bwari, Abuja Wesley University, Ondo, Ondo State Yobe State University, Damaturu, Yobe State

58 law graduates bag first class at UI

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a total of 58 law students of the University of Ibadan have graduated with first-class honours from the Faculty of Law in the 2024/2025 academic session, an outcome that has drawn widespread attention within academic and legal circles.

The result, which represents a significant proportion of the graduating class, quickly gained traction on social media, particularly on X, where students, alumni and supporters of the institution praised the feat.

Source: Legit.ng