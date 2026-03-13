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Full List of 114 Universities Approved to Run Law Programmes in Nigeria
Nigeria

Full List of 114 Universities Approved to Run Law Programmes in Nigeria

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
5 min read
  • The Council of Legal Education released an updated list approving 114 universities to run law programmes nationwide
  • The council warned that institutions operating unapproved law courses would face sanctions under existing regulations
  • It stated that students admitted into unapproved law programmes would be ineligible for the Nigerian Law School

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The Council of Legal Education has published a fresh list of universities authorised to offer law programmes across Nigeria, limiting approval to 114 institutions nationwide.

The announcement was contained in an official circular released on Friday, March 13, which stated that only universities named on the list are permitted to admit candidates into the Bachelor of Laws programme.

Not all universities can run law programme
Only 114 universities are licensed to run law programmes in Nigeria.
Source: Getty Images

The council made clear that institutions outside the approved list lack the legal backing to run law faculties.

Approved universities and compliance rules

The circular, signed by the council’s Secretary and Director of Administration, Aderonke Osho, warned that universities operating law programmes without clearance would face sanctions under existing regulations.

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It further cautioned prospective students to verify the approval status of institutions before seeking admission.

The main gate of the Nigerian premier institution, the University of Ibadan.
University of Ibadan is part of the schools approved to run law. Photo: Getty
Source: UGC

The council also clarified that students enrolled in unapproved law programmes would be barred from proceeding to the Nigerian Law School, effectively ending their path to legal practice in the country.

“The public is further informed that any university that admits students into a law programme without the approval of the Council of Legal Education is acting contrary to the provisions regulating legal education in Nigeria and will be subject to appropriate sanctions,” the circular stated.

The council added that the list would be reviewed periodically as part of its statutory responsibility to regulate legal education standards.

It urged universities seeking approval to follow due process, while advising students to exercise caution when choosing where to study law.

Below is the list of all universities approved to run law as a course in Nigeria:

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  1. Abia State University, Uturu, Abia State
  2. Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State
  3. Adamawa State University, Mubi, Adamawa State
  4. Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State
  5. Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State
  6. Admiralty University, Ibusa, Delta State
  7. Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State
  8. Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State
  9. Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, Oyo State
  10. Al-Ansar University, Maiduguri, Borno State
  11. Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State
  12. Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State
  13. American University of Nigeria, Yola, Adamawa State
  14. Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State
  15. Anchor University, Ayobo, Lagos State
  16. Arthur Jarvis University, Akpabuyo (Calabar), Cross River State
  17. Ave-Maria University, Piyanko, Nasarawa State
  18. Azman University, Kano, Kano State
  19. Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State
  20. Bauchi State University, Gadau, Bauchi State
  21. Bayero University, Kano, Kano State
  22. Baze University, Abuja (Moratorium on admission for three (3) years with effect from 2023/2024 till 2025/2026 session as approved by the Council)
  23. Benson Idahosa University, Benin City, Edo State
  24. Bingham University, Karu, Nasarawa State
  25. Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State
  26. Caleb University, Imota, Lagos State
  27. Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Ogun State
  28. Christopher University, Mowe, Ogun State
  29. Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, Anambra State
  30. Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, Kogi State
  31. Crescent University, Abeokuta, Ogun State
  32. Delta State University, Abraka, Delta State
  33. Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State
  34. Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo, Delta State
  35. Edo University, Iyamho (Uzairue), Edo State
  36. Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State
  37. El-Amin University, Minna, Niger State
  38. Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State
  39. Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Agbani, Enugu State
  40. Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State
  41. Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State
  42. Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State
  43. Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State
  44. Fountain University, Osogbo, Osun State
  45. Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu State
  46. Gombe State University, Gombe State
  47. Gregory University, Uturu, Abia State
  48. Hensard University, Toru-Orua, Bayelsa State
  49. Ibrahim Babangida University, Lapai, Niger State
  50. Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State
  51. Imo State University, Owerri, Imo State
  52. Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji, Osun State
  53. Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University, Ogboko, Imo State
  54. Koladaisi University, Ibadan, Oyo State
  55. Kwara State University, Malete, Kwara State
  56. Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos State
  57. Lead City University, Ibadan, Oyo State (Moratorium on admission for five (5) years with effect from 2023/2024 till 2027/2028 session as approved by the Council)
  58. Madonna University, Okija, Anambra State
  59. Maduka University, Enugu State
  60. Margaret Lawrence University, Abuja, FCT
  61. Maryam Abacha American University, Kano, Kano State
  62. McPherson University, Seriki-Sotayo, Ogun State
  63. Mewar International University, Masaka, Nasarawa State
  64. Modibbo Adama University, Yola, Adamawa State
  65. Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Nasarawa State
  66. Newgate University, Minna, Niger State
  67. Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa State
  68. Nigerian-British University, Asa, Abia state.
  69. Nile University, Abuja
  70. Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State
  71. North-Eastern University, Gombe State
  72. Northwest University, Kano (Yusuf Maitama Sule University), Kano State
  73. Northwest University, Kalambaina, Wamakko, Sokoto State.
  74. Novena University, Ogume, Delta State
  75. Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State
  76. Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State
  77. Osun State University, Osogbo, Osun State
  78. Peter University, Achina/Onnch, Anambra State
  79. Philomath University, Abuja, FCT
  80. Plateau State University, Bokkos, Plateau State
  81. Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State (Moratorium on admission for two (2) years with effect from 2024/2025 till 2025/2026 session as approved by the Council)
  82. Prime University, Abuja, FCT
  83. Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba, Kogi State
  84. Rayhaan University, Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State
  85. Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State
  86. Renaissance University, Ugbawka, Enugu State
  87. Reverend Father Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi, Benue State (formerly Benue State University)
  88. Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, Rivers State
  89. Salem University, Lokoja, Kogi State
  90. Sam Maris University, Supare-Akoko, Ondo State
  91. Shanahan University, Onitsha, Anambra State
  92. Skyline University, Kano, Kano State
  93. Taraba State University, Jalingo, Taraba State
  94. Thomas Adewunmi University, Oko-Irese, Kwara State
  95. Topfaith University, Mkpatak, Akwa Ibom State
  96. Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina, Katsina State
  97. University of Abuja, Abuja, FCT
  98. University of Benin, Benin City, Edo State
  99. University of Calabar, Calabar, Cross River State
  100. University of Delta, Agbor, Delta State
  101. University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State
  102. University of Ilesa, Ilesa, Osun State
  103. University of Ilorin, Ilorin, Kwara State
  104. University of Jos, Jos, Plateau State
  105. University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos State
  106. University of Maiduguri, Maiduguri, Borno State
  107. University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State
  108. University of Port Harcourt, Port Harcourt, Rivers State
  109. University of Uyo, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State
  110. University on the Niger, Umunya, Anambra State
  111. Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, Sokoto State
  112. Veritas University, Bwari, Abuja
  113. Wesley University, Ondo, Ondo State
  114. Yobe State University, Damaturu, Yobe State

58 law graduates bag first class at UI

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a total of 58 law students of the University of Ibadan have graduated with first-class honours from the Faculty of Law in the 2024/2025 academic session, an outcome that has drawn widespread attention within academic and legal circles.

The result, which represents a significant proportion of the graduating class, quickly gained traction on social media, particularly on X, where students, alumni and supporters of the institution praised the feat.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha avatar

Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng

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