Doris Ogala proudly introduced her mother, Pastor Lizzy Ogala, to fans in a heartwarming social media post

The Nollywood actress shared a video showing her pastor mum’s impressive gospel singing talent

Fans flooded the comment section with praise, with some asking questions about the movie’s personality

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has proudly introduced her mother, Pastor Lizzy Ogala, to fans who also showed off her impressive singing talent.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share a heartwarming video of her mother singing, revealing to followers that she is not only a pastor but also a talented gospel singer.

Doris Ogala proudly shows off her pastor mum with an unexpected talent. Credit: @ulonna_ogala

Source: Instagram

In the post, Ogala described her mother as the most beautiful and expressed gratitude to God while introducing her to the public.

“Let me introduce my mother, Pastor Lizzy Ogala, Afo Muru Doris Ogala. Nnem Oma, most beautiful. Do you know my mum is a singer? Thank you, God, thank you, Mama Belemzy,” she wrote.

The video quickly caught the attention of fans and followers, many of whom flooded the comment section with admiration for Pastor Lizzy Ogala’s voice.

Several users praised her vocal ability, while others jokingly asked how she birthed such an embattled actress.

Some commenters also expressed surprise at discovering the actress’ mother is a pastor and singer, while others applauded the strong bond between mother and daughter.

The touching post comes amid the actress’ ongoing public dispute with Chris Okafor, but the latest update shows Ogala focusing on celebrating her family.

Fans continue to react warmly to the video, with many praising Pastor Lizzy Ogala’s voice and describing the moment as both inspiring and entertaining.

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Doris Ogala and a woman alleged to have a child for Nigerian cleric Chris Okafor.

In the video circulating online, the actress and the woman were seen standing on a church pulpit during a service as the movie star made an emotional confession about her life, struggles and experiences with religious leaders.

While speaking, Doris described surviving several life-threatening situations and said she believed God kept her alive for a purpose.

“I’m standing here today as a testimony,” she said. “I was supposed to have died years ago, but God kept me alive.

“I am the definition of stubborn. I have jumped from the roof to the bush, and God kept me alive. I have slept with two dead bodies inside the room, and I could be killed the next day. But God said, “It’s not my time.” I still have work to God."

The actress also spoke about her relationship with her mother, who was reportedly present in the church during the testimony. According to her, despite criticism from many people, her mother never condemned her.

“Many may condemn me, but my mother will never condemn me. She is my hero, and I love her so much,” she said.

Netizens react to video of Doris Ogala's mum

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sammi_great said:

"Chris just Dey shake his head 😂."

fola_ayabaakin said:

"Mum speaks so well. Oh Doris is from a good home."

chinenyeikpa said:

"This is gospel but not the fake miracle of fake pastor okafuck."

ngozikaluchidi said:

"As a believer, devil will try to tempt you through your children. Also, pray for children."

marieesthersamura said:

"Hi my dearest Doris. Pls promote mama, her voice is so soothing 👏🔥."

saintteeman said:

"Keyboardist get my key right.".I love that ..It shows she is a singer.👏❤️"

mimi.victor.5036 said:

"Mama's voice is so angelic. Feeling from here. I pray God touches you to forget the past and be whole again 🙏🏿."

agoldhairs said:

"This is awesome 👌 God be praised forever. Doris God will heal and use you if you yield yourself."

ndidij.okorie said:

"How this Godly and beautiful woman come born Jaguda like Doris? 😢Thank God for you Doris."

Doris Ogala shares touching moment with her pastor mum amid crisis with Chris Okafor. Credit: @chrisokaforministries

Source: Instagram

Izzy Ogbeide blasts Doris Ogala

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Izzy Ogbeide reacted to Doris Ogala's video, where the actress shared her plight after news surfaced that her alleged former lover was getting married.

In the recording, Izzy Ogbeide blasted that actress and claimed that she was allegedly having mental issues. The content creator added that her family was supposed to flog her over her utterance and attitude.

Source: Legit.ng