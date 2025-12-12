The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has expressed major worry about Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 presidential election

ADC admitted that the former Vice President and the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate may not team up in the 2027 election

The ADC spokesperson, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, explained the reason why Atiku and Obi may not work together against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 election

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has admitted that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi may not team up in the 2027 election.

The ADC spokesperson, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said Atiku and Obi not teaming up against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu poses a challenge that worries the party.

As reported by Vanguard, Abdullahi stated this while speaking during an appearance on Arise TV’s The Morning Show on Friday, December 12, 2025.

The ADC chieftain, however, cautioned against describing the Atiku–Obi dynamic as the “greatest threat” to Nigeria’s democracy.

“I may not describe the situation in such superlative terms to say that it is the greatest threat to democracy at the moment. But is it a conundrum? Yes. Is it a challenge? Yes. Is it something we are concerned about? Yes.”

He disclosed that the ADC coalition may decide to nominate its 2027 presidential candidate by consensus.

According to Abdullahi, if nominating a presidential candidate fails, the party’s ticket would be thrown open to all aspirants.

“The most important thing at this time is, when we get to that point, we’ll try to engineer a consensus, which is an option for us. But if we are not able to reach a consensus, then we’ll possibly just open it up for everyone to contest. And it’s not just about Atiku and Peter Obi.”

