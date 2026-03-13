Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has denied the claim of President Bola Tinubu's media aide, Daniel Bwala

Obi maintained that he did not seek the support of Bwala during the 2023 general election, as claimed by the presidential aide in a recent interview

The former presidential candidate explained that the allegation did not deserve his response, adding that he would not engage in any political transaction

Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has denied the allegation by Daniel Bwala, the special adviser to policy communication to President Bola Tinubu, that he sought to employ him in his 2023 presidential election campaign team.

The former presidential candidate maintained that the allegation by the presidential aide did not deserve a response, insisting that there was no dealing between him and Bwala, while noting that he will refrain from what he described as "transactional politics."

Peter Obi denies reaching out to Bola Tinubu's aide in the 2023 elections Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

According to The Punch, the former governor of Anambra made the comment in a statement signed by his media aide, Ibrahim Umar, amid the growing political tensions among stakeholders in the country about the events that surrounded the 2023 general elections.

This is coming as Peter Obi comments on the United States and Israel's war against Iran, which has led to the unrest in the Middle East and the immediate increase in the price of crude oil in the global market.

The 2027 presidential hopeful explained that countries around the world have prepared for situations like this by having reservoirs, while lamenting that Nigeria lacks planning and did not prepare for this kind of situation, leading to the increase in fuel prices in the country.

However, Obi's comment has started generating reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Safety Cabal faulted Obi over a lack of knowledge about the oil market:

"Always say what you have information about, it's a global risk, not peculiar to Nigeria or Africa. Every market day, you dragged the country to satisfy yourself."

Ugochukwu faulted the former governor's statement:

"You're just clueless... Nigeria doesn't have strategic oil reserves... The world is losing 20 million barrels of oil per day, and what the IEA can supply to the market with all the strategic oil reserves across the world is 1.9m bpd, and you're talking about cushioning. You're clueless, sir."

Taiwo Adeniyi wrote:

"Mr Obi, preaching about planning and buffers when Nigeria gets hit by global oil shocks? Yet under your watch in Anambra, you couldn't shield your own state from basic failures. You left roads that washed away in no time, unpaid pension arrears dragging retirees through protests, and weak human capital that critics slammed as total incompetence. No real buffer there, just talk. Your "New Nigeria" dream? We already saw the Anambra version flop hard."

Stephen Gerrard faulted the former governor:

"What’s happening is a global crisis not only in Nigeria, you can’t understand because you know nothing about economy."

You can read the full statement of the former governor on X here:

Source: Legit.ng