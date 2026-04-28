A Nigerian lady has celebrated her academic achievement after graduating from Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University

She emerged as the first person to ever bag a first-class degree from the Department of Science Education in the institution

The graduate also noted that she is the first person in her entire lineage to achieve such a feat

A young Nigerian lady, identified on TikTok as @living_as_unique, has gone viral after sharing her record-breaking academic success at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU).

The graduate, who studied Biology Education, revealed that she made history in her department.

A university student becomes first-ever 1st class graduate from department. Photo: @living_as_unique

Source: TikTok

Breaking Generational Barriers

According to the scholar, her achievement marks the first time anyone has graduated with a first-class degree from the Department of Science Education at the university.

Sharing her joy on social media, she also pointed out that the feat extends to her family, as she is the first in her lineage to earn a first-class.

The graduate expressed her excitement in a caption that accompanied her celebratory video.

She wrote:

"Emerged as the first 'first class student' from my department. Yassss I made history."

See her TikTok video below:

Nigerians Celebrate Graduate

The post has since attracted attention from social media users who took to the comment section to congratulate her.

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:

The Ariel Paradox 💀 said:

"Congratulations ma more wins❤️😀 pls ma what department"

Affliate Ben wrote:

"Congratulations senior I tap from your grace"

Abbie🫧 reacted:

"congratulations 🎉 I'm tapping the grace to succeed Amen"

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng