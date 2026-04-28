Opta's supercomputer has predicted the UEFA Champions League winner after the first semi-final match

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Bayern Munich 5-4 in a nine-goal thriller in the first leg at Parc des Princes

The two sides will play in a week, while Arsenal and Atletico Madrid will play on Wednesday in the other game

Opta’s supercomputer has predicted the UEFA Champions League winner after Paris Saint-Germain defeated Bayern Munich 5-4 in the first leg of the first semi-final.

The two sides clashed in the first leg at Parc des Princes, and they proved why they were two of the best teams in the world this season with end-to-end football.

Ousmane Dembele scored twice during PSG's 5-4 win over Bayern Munich. Photo by Federico Pestellini.

Source: Getty Images

Harry Kane opened the scoring for the away side from the penalty spot in the 17th minute, and seven minutes later, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia equalised.

Portuguese midfielder Joao Neves put PSG ahead in the 33rd minute, but French winger Michael Olise in the 41st minute drew Bayern Munich level.

Reigning Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele scored in the fourth minute of the additional minute to put PSG in the lead at halftime.

Nine minutes into the second half, Kvarastkelia scored his second goal to make it 4-2. Dembele added his second of the night to make it 5-2 for PSG.

The scoreline appeared to be going embarrassingly for Bayern Munich, but they fought back with goals from Dayot Upamecano and Luis Diaz to make it 5-4.

Supercomputer predicts UCL winner

According to The Analyst, Opta's supercomputer updated its prediction for the teams to reach the Champions League winner and win it.

PSG now has a 58.25% chance of reaching the final and a 29.33% chance of winning a second consecutive trophy, while Bayern Munich has a 41.75% chance of reaching the final and 24.79% chance of winning it.

The second semi-final will take place between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Wednesday, April 30, 2026.

Arsenal has a 72.14% chance of reaching the final and a 36.8% chance of winning their first title. Atletico Madrid has a 27.86% chance of reaching the finals and 9.08% chance of winning.

Michael Olise scored during Bayern Munich's 5-4 loss to PSG. Photo by Chris Brunskill.

Source: Getty Images

Source: Legit.ng