A Nigerian private defence company unveiled a new suite of autonomous systems aimed at supporting military operations across conflict zones

Terra Industries presented interceptor drones, mine-detection vehicles and battlefield intelligence software designed to counter evolving insurgent tactics

Military officials backed the initiative, describing local innovation as vital to improving troop safety and operational efficiency

A Nigerian private defence company has unveiled a new set of autonomous security technologies aimed at supporting military operations.

Terra Industries showcased interceptor drones, mine-detection vehicles and battlefield intelligence software during a presentation in Abuja attended by defence stakeholders.

Officials observed demonstrations of interceptor drones during the unveiling of new defence systems in Abuja. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The systems are designed to respond to evolving security threats, particularly the increasing use of improvised explosive devices and aerial surveillance tools by insurgent groups, Reuters reported.

The startup, previously focused on civilian drone solutions, is now expanding its work into defence applications.

Chief Executive Officer Nathan Nwachukwu said:

"We ‌are ⁠unveiling new defence systems such as our interceptor UAVs, our minesweepers, ground vehicles that can detect IEDs on the ⁠ground, and our battlefield intelligence software."

Military representatives expressed support for the development, describing local innovation as critical to strengthening operational capacity.

Major General Babatunde Alaya, who leads the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria, said collaboration with domestic firms is increasingly necessary due to rising battlefield risks faced by troops.

The new technologies are expected to improve threat detection, surveillance and response efficiency in ongoing counter-insurgency efforts across affected regions.

Nigerian military kills top terror commanders

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the army repelled a coordinated terrorist assault on Mallam Fatori in Nigeria’s Northeast, neutralising more than 80 insurgents, including several senior commanders, after hours of intense fighting.

Military authorities said the attack occurred in the early hours of Wednesday when armed fighters advanced in large numbers on foot and attempted to breach troop positions in Sector 3.

According to the Nigerian military in a post on its verified social media page, the assault targeted multiple fronts at the same time, with particular pressure on positions held by Bravo Company along the Duguri general area. Armed drones were also deployed by the attackers in an effort to overwhelm the defences.

Troops anticipated assault, held lines

According to Defence Headquarters, troops had anticipated the offensive after maintaining close surveillance of the area. Units prepared a layered response that combined defensive positioning with offensive counter manoeuvres.

Soldiers engaged the attackers with controlled fire and coordinated movements that disrupted the advance and forced the insurgents into retreat.

As the battle unfolded, the ground response was reinforced by air power from the Air Component of the operation.

Borno gov lists 3 secret terrorists hideouts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Babagana Zulum had urged the military high command to launch a fully coordinated offensive across the Lake Chad region to dismantle Boko Haram and ISWAP hideouts.

He delivered the message while hosting the new Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, during a visit to Maiduguri.

Source: Legit.ng