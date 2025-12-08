Gani Adams, aare ona kakanfo of Yorubaland has expressed strong confidence that the insecurity bedevilling Nigeria can be stamped out within six months

Adams stated that this would be possible if the federal government approves the establishment of state police

Nigeria has faced over a decade of severe insecurity, including insurgencies, banditry, kidnappings, herder-farmer clashes, and separatist movements

Ikeja, Lagos state - Gani Adams, aare ona kakanfo of Yorubaland, has said if the national assembly legislates on state policing and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signs it into law, 'the issue of insecurity will be resolved within six months'.

Adams spoke on Monday morning, December 8, in an interview on Channels TV's 'Sunrise Daily', monitored by Legit.ng.

Gani Adams explains how implementing state policing could end Nigeria's insecurity within six months.

Nigeria's insecurity: Adams counsels FG

He said:

"For the first time, the geopolitical zones of this country agree on state policy. Even our northern brothers, the northern governors, the emirs, need to agree on state policy.

"And I believe that if the national assembly legislates on state policy and the president signs it into law, the issue of insecurity will be resolved in this country within a period of six months. Because, although we have our own Amotekun in the southwest, the power of Amotekun is very, very limited. They do not have the opportunity to carry modern weapons to confront these terrorists."

Adams continued:

"The challenge we are having in Nigeria, beyond thefts and robberies, we are talking about people moving with machine guns and anti-aircraft weapons on their shoulders. So, for you to confront those kind of criminals, you need to be in possession of modern weapons, and even technology, to know where they are to discover them where they are in our forests."

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is widely considered to be struggling in curtailing the nation's severe and escalating insecurity.

Furthermore, Adams explained that the terrorists exploit underused forest reserves for security threats, and local authorities need to prepare to prevent this.

His words:

"One of our problems is that the federal government's national forests. We are talking of the federal government's national forests; most of our people in Yorubaland don't normally go to the forest reserve in our area. Most of our people don't normally go to the government of federal government. But these criminals are familiar with that forest. They know how to move from Kugi and move down to Oke Ogun. From there to our border cities. So, they took that advantage to create unnecessary security threats in our region. We are still lucky compared to what is happening in the remaining five zones in Nigeria. So, definitely, all hands must be on deck to prepare for a way to protect our region."

