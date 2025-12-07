Nigeria has reacted to the attempted military coup in its neighbouring country, the Republic of Benin, where some soldiers moved to forcefully remove President Patrice Talon from office

Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed the position of the federal government in a statement by Kimiebi Ebienfa, the ministry's spokesperson, on Sunday, December 7

This came weeks after the military announced a takeover in Guinea-Bissau, making it the fifth West African country to experience democratic disruption

Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed the position of the federal government in a statement by Kimiebi Ebienfa, the spokesperson of the ministry, on Sunday, December 7.

How FG reacted to Benin's failed coup

According to the minister, Nigeria was worried about the news of the coup and vehemently condemned the situation in the strongest possible terms. He described the Republic of Benin as a friendly neighbouring and brotherly nation.

The minister explained that the coup was a destabilisation that directly assaulted democracy, constitutional order and the collective will of the people of the Republic of Benin, who have consistently shown their commitment to peaceful transition of power in the country.

Earlier on Sunday, a group of soldiers appeared on Benin’s state television, spurring fears of a coup. The group announced the dissolution of the government and declared that President Patrice Talon had been “removed from office". The group, which called itself the Military Committee for Refoundation, announced the removal of the president and all state institutions.

How unrest started in Benin

The unrest began in the early hours on Sunday, December 7, with an armed attack on President Talon’s residence in Porto-Novo. The assault was reportedly led by Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri, who, along with troops loyal to him, later seized control of the national broadcaster.

Footage aired on state TV showed uniformed soldiers reading out a statement claiming they were taking charge “to restore order". Talon's whereabouts were unknown, and the French Embassy said on X (formerly Twitter) that "gunfire was reported at Camp Guezo" near the president's official residence. It urged French citizens to remain indoors for security.

This came barely two weeks after the military announced a disruption of democracy in Guinea-Bissau amid the country's presidential election in the West African neighbour, making it the fifth country in the regional bloc where the army will take over power using force.

Currently, countries like Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso and the Niger Republic are under democratic pulse and being controlled by the military through the use of force. Nigeria has condemned the coup in all the countries.

Names mentioned in alleged coup in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that reports emerging from multiple media outlets have continued to link prominent individuals and agencies to an alleged coup plot in Nigeria against Tinubu, despite growing denials and silence from official quarters.

Investigations have reportedly led to arrests, raids, and financial trails that point to a network of politically exposed persons and military operatives.

On October 29, 2025, The PUNCH reported that Sylva’s Abuja residence was raided, which was later confirmed to be true. During the operation, military operatives reportedly arrested his younger brother.

