Tragedy struck on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at Isiokwe community in Lilu town, Ihiala local government area of Anambra State

Gunmen attacked Saint Andrew’s Church in Isiokwe community, killing the pastor's wife while several others sustained serious injuries

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, shared more details about the tragic and deadly attack

Lilu, Anambra State - Gunmen killed the wife of an Anglican Church pastor and several others sustained serious injuries after attacking the Saint Andrew’s Church in Isiokwe community in Lilu town, Ihiala local government area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, December 7, 2025.

As reported by Premium Times, a resident said the gunmen appeared to have targeted the pastor, identified as Venerable Obiese.

The resident added that the gunmen burnt down the pastor’s house and vehicles

“He escaped, but the gunmen shot his wife dead and burnt down his house and vehicles.

“They also burnt church vehicles and other properties.”

The clips showed the pastor’s house completely burnt down, two cars and a motorcycle were completely burnt while the church was partially burnt.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed that the church building was partially burned, and other properties within the premises were also destroyed.

The Commissioner, CP Ikioye Orutugu, said targeted innocent worshippers and represents a serious affront to community values, including peace, the sanctity of life, and freedom of worship.

According to Channels Television, State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, made this known in a statement issed on Monday, December 8, 2025.

CP Orutugu described the attack as “heinous and abominable” while, assuring the public that officers would relentlessly pursue the perpetrators.

“No community should be subjected to such brutality. The command will not allow criminals to instill fear or destabilize the peace we are working tirelessly to maintain.”

Gunmen attack church, kidnap pastor, wife, worshippers

Recall that armed bandits attacked the newly established Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Ejiba, Yagba West local government area of Kogi State .

The armed bandits attacked the worshippers during church service on Sunday, November 30, 2025.

It was gathered that ‎the community was thrown into chaos following the bandits' attack on the church.

Bandits attack Kwara church, kill 3 worshippers

Legit.ng earlier reported that armed bandits attacked a CAC church in Kwara State during a Thanksgiving service, leaving three people dead and dozens abducted.

Pastor Abiodun Bamidele said about 35 worshippers were taken away in the attack on the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke Isegun in Eruku, Ekiti local government area of the state.

The congregation had gathered to celebrate the rescue of 18 kidnapped members only weeks earlier.

