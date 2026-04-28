Nigerian Army allegedly admitted to mistakenly killing National Youth Service Corps member Abdulsamad Jamiu in Abuja

Father Sani Jimoh disputed the Army's claim, asserting physical evidence contradicts their account of the gunfire exchange

Jimoh detailed how soldiers entered the home while pursuing a suspected thief, leading to his son's tragic death

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja- Sani Jimoh, the father of Abdulsamad Jamiu, said the Nigerian Army admitted they mistakenly killed his son in the Dei-Dei part of Abuja.

Legit.ng reports that Abdulsamad, a National Youth Service Corps member, was allegedly killed by soldiers in his room.

The father of the deceased and his family rejected the Nigerian Army’s account.

The bereaved father insisted that “physical evidence disproves an exchange of gunfire.”

Jimoh said he and his wife were away in Kogi State for a burial when they received a distress call from their daughter around 2 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2026

As reported by The Punch, he stated this while speaking with TheCable on Monday, April 27, 2026, during a visit to the family home.

Jimoh questioned how the situation escalated into a fatal shooting, insisting that his son was inside his room when he was killed.

He said the soldiers told him they entered the compound while pursuing a suspected thief.

“They said that they were pursuing a thief, but they couldn’t see the thief, so they went through the back and saw that the barbed wire was altered, and they thought someone had jumped through it inside my compound.”

Jimoh added that the operatives gained access to the house and attempted to force open his son’s room.

“I asked how they gained entrance into the main house, and they said that it seemed the door was not locked.

“And when you gained access into the main house, they were trying to open the door (Samad’s room), and somebody was there trying to block them from opening the door, and what happened now happened.”

Speaking further, he said:

“They said that Oga calm down, and it was a mistake.”

NYSC reacts to corp member's death in Abuja

Recall that the NYSC confirmed the tragic death of corps member Abdulsamad Jamiu in Abuja.

Jamiu, who was serving at Government Junior Secondary School in Nasarawa State, lost his life during a military operation on April 26, 2026.

The NYSC has expressed deep condolences and pledged to strengthen security measures for all Corps Members nationwide.

Gunmen abduct LASU graduate heading to NYSC camp

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a LASU graduate was abducted by gunmen while reportedly travelling to the NYSC orientation camp in Osun state.

The victim has been allegedly shot in the leg as kidnappers issued a N20 million ransom demand before a set date.

Concerns continue to grow as the family struggles under pressure from the ransom ultimatum and uncertainty over his condition.

Source: Legit.ng