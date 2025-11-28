Panic as Gunmen Attack Checkpoint, Kill Three Immigration Officers

Gunmen suspected to be members of the Lakurawa terrorist group attacked a Nigeria Immigration Service checkpoint in Kebbi State, killing three officers

The midnight assault on November 26 sparked fear among border communities and raised concerns over escalating insecurity

Authorities confirmed investigations were ongoing as residents recounted how the attackers stormed the area and opened fire

Gunmen suspected to be members of the Lakurawa terrorist group attacked a Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) checkpoint in Bakin Ruwa, along the Maje border in Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The assault, which took place around midnight on November 26, left three officers dead.

Residents of border communities expressed fear and tension following the attack. Multiple local sources told Channels Television that the terrorists stormed the immigration point unexpectedly and opened fire on officers on duty, killing three instantly.

Police confirm incident

A security source reported that the assailants fled through nearby bushes after the shooting. The spokesperson of the Kebbi State Police Command, Nafiu Abubakar, said details of the assault were still sketchy at the time of reporting. Efforts to obtain information from the Nigeria Immigration Service in the state were unsuccessful, as officials could not be reached.

Locals and members of security agencies in Bagudo, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the incident. One resident told Channels Television: “The terrorists came in large numbers and started shooting sporadically. Everyone ran for safety.”

Previous attacks in maje border axis

About three weeks earlier, a personnel of the Nigeria Customs Service was killed in a similar attack. The assailants reportedly shot the officer dead before setting the camp ablaze.

Several official vehicles were also burnt in the Maje border axis, raising concerns about escalating insecurity along the Nigeria–Benin border corridor in Bagudo.

The Lakurawa gang has been linked to several violent incidents across Kebbi State, targeting both security personnel and civilians.

Their motive for the latest assault remains unclear, but security authorities confirmed that investigations were ongoing.

Kebbi state

Kebbi State is located in northwestern Nigeria, created on August 27, 1991, from part of Sokoto State.

Its capital is Birnin Kebbi, and it shares borders with Niger Republic to the west and Benin to the southwest, as well as Sokoto, Zamfara, and Niger States within Nigeria.

The state covers about 36,800 square kilometres and is known for agriculture, particularly rice and fishing. Kebbi hosts the famous Argungu Fishing Festival, a major cultural event attracting global attention.

Historically, it was part of the powerful Kebbi Kingdom and later the Sokoto Caliphate. Its estimated population in 2022 was 5.5 million.

