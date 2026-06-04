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Tragedy as Final-Year Varsity Student Found Dead on Highway
Nigeria

Tragedy as Final-Year Varsity Student Found Dead on Highway

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • Tragedy struck at the Federal University Lokoja, following the unfortunate death of a final-year female student, Sarah Idoko
  • The deceased was found dead by passers-by along the popular Lokoja-Abuja Highway in Kogi State
  • The state Commissioner of Police, Naziru Kankarofi, shared more details about the tragic incident

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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lokoja, Kogi State - Operatives of the Kogi State Police Command have confirmed the tragic death of a final-year female student of the Federal University Lokoja, Sarah Idoko.

The university student was found dead along the Lokoja-Abuja Highway in Kogi State.

Final-year female varsity student found dead in Kogi State
Police confirm the death of a final-year female varsity student found dead on the highway. Photo credit: Federal University Lokoja
Source: UGC

Idoko's body was discovered near the Crusher area along the Felele axis of Lokoja.

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It was gathered that unidentified assailants allegedly dumped her on Saturday night, May 30, 2026.

As reported by The Punch, eyewitnesses stated that a vehicle stopped briefly near the location at approximately 8pm before speeding away.

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Security operatives were alerted after passers-by later discovered the body by the roadside

The Police have commenced efforts to unravel the circumstances surrounding her death.

The state Commissioner of Police, Naziru Kankarofi, said investigations were ongoing to find out the case of the student’s death and arrest those responsible.

“The command is working to establish the circumstances surrounding the death and track down those responsible.”

Kankorofi reiterated the command’s commitment to ensuring justice for the deceased.

He assured residents that the outcome of the investigation would be made public at the appropriate time.

The Association of Nigerian Female Students, Kogi State Chapter, described the incident as cruel, unfortunate, and unacceptable.

The association state coordinator, Celina James, urged security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

He also called on relevant authorities to strengthen security around campuses and student communities to prevent similar incidents.

James made this known while reacting to the tragic incident in a statement

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“The tragic death of Sarah Ojodomo has once again raised concerns about the safety and security of students and residents along the Felele corridor, a major gateway to Lokoja that has witnessed several security-related incidents in recent years.”
Final-year female student of Federal University Lokoja found dead
Police commence investigation after final-year student was found dead on the highway. Photo credit: @PoliceNG
Source: Twitter

20-year-old poly student found dead in apartment

Recall that a 20-year-old Rufus Giwa Polytechnic student was found dead in his rented apartment in Ondo state.

Neighbours discovered the body after a strong odour, which prompted forced entry into the apartment of the student.

Police described the incident as a suspected suïcide, as investigations have continued into the circumstances.

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UNILAG graduate found dead in New York apartment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian student, Oreoluwa Odetunde, was found dead in her off-campus residence in New York.

Odetunde was a first-year MBA student at Cornell University, previously studying economics.

University community mourns her loss and holds support meetings for students.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

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Kogi StateNigeria Police
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