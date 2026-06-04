The heartbreaking story of a first-class graduate who now sells wigs to make ends meet has drawn the attention of netizens

It was gathered that the young man studied mechanical engineering and, years after graduation, he was unable to secure a good job

After years of idleness, he decided to take the unusual step of making and selling wigs to people

A heartbreaking story of a first-class mechanical engineering graduate who resorted to selling wigs to survive drew the attention of many social media users.

The post revealed the struggle faced by the young man after he completed his studies and found himself unable to secure meaningful employment.

Mechanical engineering first class graduate now making wigs. Photo credit: Thomas Barwick, Benne Ochs/ Getty Images Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

First-class graduate begins selling wigs

What began as years of waiting eventually pushed him towards an unexpected path that few would have anticipated from someone with his academic background.

The story was shared on X by his friend, who identified himself as @Blesskhid5 on the platform.

According to the friend, the course many students studied at university would not lead to much for many graduates.

He shared the sad story of his friend who finished with a first-class degree in mechanical engineering, yet he now earned a living by making wigs in a shop located in Accra.

The friend expressed disbelief at the turn of events and noted that such a situation showed how difficult the job market had become for even the most academically gifted individuals.

It was gathered that the graduate had spent about three years without work after leaving university.

Man shares how a first class graduate turned into a wig maker. Photo credit: @Blesskhid5/X.

Source: Twitter

Despite his excellent results, opportunities in his field remained scarce, and the wait for a suitable role stretched on with no clear end.

Faced with idleness and financial pressure, he chose to abandon the career route and turned to a trade that was far removed from engineering.

He began crafting and selling wigs to members of the public as a means of supporting himself.

The post's caption read:

"Chale the course we dey do for uni de3 plenty no go take do anything oo. I know some guy wey graduate with First Class in Bsc Mechanical Engineering three years this but now your man dey do wig for some shop for Accra hm."

Reactions as first-class graduate begins selling wigs

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments.

Ezra said:

"Eno easy we dey there keep."

Divine said:

"He dey create solution for the ladies’ head."

Big gold said:

"I dey cry give the spanish and french students."

Perotti said:

"Money de inside mmom."

Ray added:

"Think about it like this, how about you were studying so that you can gain skill to work with your hands and use the knowledge you gained for yourself and others and not be employed by someone/company?"

See the post below:

Graduate laments over being jobless

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who graduate over 8 years ago expressed sadness over his continuous lack of a stable job.

He stated that he completed his National Youth Service Corps program between 2019 and 2020 but remains unemployed.

Source: Legit.ng