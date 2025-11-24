The United States has condemned mass abductions in northern Nigeria, urging swift capture and prosecution of terrorists

The US also called on the Nigerian government to protect Christians and ensure schools operate without fear of attacks

Over 300 students were abducted in Niger, and 25 schoolgirls in Kebbi, prompting international concern

The United States has condemned the recent mass abductions in northern Nigeria, calling for the immediate capture and prosecution of those responsible.

Northern Nigeria school kidnappings prompt urgent US warning to Tinubu government. Photo credit: AsstSecStateAF, OlayinkaLere

Source: Twitter

The reaction came early Monday, November 24, in a statement issued by the Africa Bureau of the US Department of State on X (formerly Twitter).

According to the statement, the US government denounced the reported abduction of over 300 students and teachers from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri, Niger state, as well as the kidnapping, days earlier, of 25 schoolgirls from the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Kebbi state.

Both attacks were carried out by terrorists who invaded the schools and forcefully took the victims away.

“Those responsible for these crimes must be swiftly captured and held accountable,” the State Department said, stressing the need for firm action.

It further urged the Nigerian government to “act decisively and do more to protect Christians and ensure Nigerians can live, learn, and practice their religion freely without fear or terror.”

The attack on the Niger school occurred when armed men stormed St. Mary’s Catholic School in the early hours of Friday, November 21, overpowering security and shooting a guard, according to eyewitness accounts.

Similar chaos unfolded in Kebbi, where schoolgirls were seized during another violent raid.

See post below:

US urges swift action after mass abductions of pupils in Niger and Kebbi schools. Photo: X/OlayinkaLere

Source: Original

Fifty Niger pupils escape abductors

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that 50 pupils abducted from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Niger state have escaped and reunited with their families.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) confirmed the escape, stating the children fled between Friday and Saturday.

CAN added that while these pupils are safe, about 253 children and 12 staff members remain in the hands of the captors.

Bishop lists names of escaped pupils

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora released the full list of 50 pupils who escaped after being abducted from St. Mary’s School in Niger state.

Those named include Samson Bitrus, Emmanuel Francis, Justina Adamu, Keziah Musa, and many more.

Bishop Bulus Dauwa Yohanna called for continued prayers for the 253 children and 12 staff still held captive.

Key facts about the Papiri school

Legit.ng reports that over 300 children were abducted from St. Mary’s Catholic School in the remote Papiri village, Niger state.

The school, a mission school built with Irish support, was founded in 2008 (primary) and 2010 (secondary), and served the impoverished Kamberi community.

Students lived on‑site in dormitories, getting meals, beds, and uniforms, underscoring just how vital the school was for education in a marginalised region.

Niger govt responds to kidnapping

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Niger government expressed "deep sadness" over the abduction of pupils at St. Mary’s School.

According to the SSG, Abubakar Usman, security agencies are investigating, and rescue operations have begun.

Usman said the government had initially closed boarding schools in the district after intelligence warnings, but St. Mary’s reopened without state clearance.

Source: Legit.ng