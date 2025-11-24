Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The Niger State Police Command reportedly said it cannot verify the reported escape of 50 abducted children from the Catholic school.

Legit.ng reports that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) announced that 50 students escaped from the kidnappers.

As reported by the BBC, the commissioner of Police, Adamu Abdullahi Elleman, said he has reached out to CAN but didn’t get a good response on how the children were able to escape.

Police say the only students confirmed to be safe are those who escaped on the night of the attack.

According to a BBC correspondent, Elleman said CAN and the school management have failed to provide answers to how the students escaped, which route they followed, what their health looks like, and the names of the students.

CAN has only been able to provide the names of the 50 students, raising a lot of confusion about the reported escape.

The BBC reporter said the CAN chairman in Niger state, who is also the proprietor of the school, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, said the figure was obtained from parents who have been calling to inform him that their children have returned home.

Reactions as police question escape of Niger student

@babasadiq5

This kind of confusion is exactly what people are tired of. If the police cannot confirm the escape, then someone needs to stop putting out half-baked claims just to sound informed. The priority now is to get the facts right and push for the safe return of every child in captivity.

@ahmed4rl

Hmmm... Why CAN don't corroborate with the Police? CAN is complicit in kidnapping those kids. Period.

@vancitymanjax

So what about the others ?!

Source: Legit.ng