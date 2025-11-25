Troops from the 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, operating under Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke, have captured a suspected kidnapper in southern Taraba state.

Taraba kidnap kingpin caught, army exposes criminal network terrorising southern communities. Photo credit: milnewsng, eonintelligence

The suspect, identified as Abubakar Bawa, was caught on the run in Wukari Local Government Area. Army officials say, as revealed in a statement by the PRO of 6 Brigade, Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, this arrest is part of Operation Zafin Wuta, an ongoing mission to track down and remove criminals terrorising local communities.

Preliminary investigations suggest Bawa is connected to Umar Musa, another suspected kidnapper arrested by the army just a day earlier on Saturday, November 22. Both men are believed to be part of a larger criminal network responsible for kidnappings, violent attacks, and other crimes across the region.

Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa, commander of 6 Brigade/Sector 3 OPWS, praised the troops for their dedication and professionalism.

He said Bawa’s arrest shows that Operation Zafin Wuta is making progress in dismantling criminal groups and restoring safety to the area.

He also assured residents that the army will continue its operations and that no criminal will be allowed to escape justice.

Abubakar Bawa arrested as part of Operation Zafin Wuta targeting kidnappers in Taraba. Photo credit: Nig Army

Local people have, however, welcomed the arrest, saying kidnappings and violent attacks have caused fear and disrupted everyday life. Authorities have called on the public to remain vigilant and provide useful information to help security forces in their work.

Bawa is now in custody and undergoing further questioning as the army investigates his connections and looks for other members of the criminal network.

