Army Arrests Notorious Taraba Kidnapper, Discloses Criminal Syndicate Behind Dangerous Attacks
Troops from the 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, operating under Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke, have captured a suspected kidnapper in southern Taraba state.
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
The suspect, identified as Abubakar Bawa, was caught on the run in Wukari Local Government Area. Army officials say, as revealed in a statement by the PRO of 6 Brigade, Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, this arrest is part of Operation Zafin Wuta, an ongoing mission to track down and remove criminals terrorising local communities.
Preliminary investigations suggest Bawa is connected to Umar Musa, another suspected kidnapper arrested by the army just a day earlier on Saturday, November 22. Both men are believed to be part of a larger criminal network responsible for kidnappings, violent attacks, and other crimes across the region.
Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa, commander of 6 Brigade/Sector 3 OPWS, praised the troops for their dedication and professionalism.
He said Bawa’s arrest shows that Operation Zafin Wuta is making progress in dismantling criminal groups and restoring safety to the area.
He also assured residents that the army will continue its operations and that no criminal will be allowed to escape justice.
Local people have, however, welcomed the arrest, saying kidnappings and violent attacks have caused fear and disrupted everyday life. Authorities have called on the public to remain vigilant and provide useful information to help security forces in their work.
Bawa is now in custody and undergoing further questioning as the army investigates his connections and looks for other members of the criminal network.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.
Ololade Olatimehin (Editorial Assistant) Olatimehin Ololade is a seasoned communications expert with over 7 years of experience, skilled in content creation, team leadership, and strategic communications, with a proven track record of success in driving engagement and growth. Spearheaded editorial operations, earning two promotions within 2 years (Giantability Media Network). Currently an Editorial Assistant at Legit.ng, covering experts' exclusive comments. Contact me at Olatimehin.ololade@corp.legit.ng or +234 802 533 3205.