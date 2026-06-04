Oyo State Government denies viral video claiming the released kidnapped pupils and teachers

Commissioner Oyelade warns against misleading information causing confusion among families

The government assured discreet efforts to secure the release of the abducted victims

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ibadan, Oyo State - The Governor Seyi Makinde-led Oyo State Government has dismissed as false a viral video claiming that kidnapped pupils, students, and teachers have been released.

Legit.ng reports that bandits attacked and abducted the victims from schools in Oriire Local Government Area in Oyo State.

Oyo state warns against viral video on kidnapped pupils' release. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

Reacting to the widespread circulation of the footage,

The Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, described the video circulating on social media as misleading.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Oyelade said the victims have not been released contrary to the viral video.

Oyelade said the fake video is capable of creating unnecessary confusion among residents and the families of those affected by the abduction.

“The viral video about the release of those abducted at Oriire in Oyo State is unfortunately untrue.

“The state government continues its discreet interventions, which we are very hopeful will yield the desired result soon. We thank all for their patience.”

The commissioner warned that the spread of unconfirmed reports could heighten anxiety and inflict additional emotional pain on the affected families.

According to Oyelade, Governor Makinde's government is actively engaged in ongoing efforts to secure the safe return of the kidnapped victims.

Oyelade disclosed that authorities are pursuing carefully coordinated and discreet interventions aimed at achieving a positive outcome.

Speaking further, he said Makinde's administration is working closely with security agencies and other critical stakeholders.

He assured Oyo State residents that authorities would not relent in their efforts until the abductees are reunited with their families.

Oyo state government denies viral video of released kidnapped students.

Source: Original

Makinde gives update on Oyo school abduction

Recall that Governor Seyi Makinde gave updates on security efforts after the mass abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo State.

Ongoing federal-state collaboration ensures coordinated operations for rescuing abducted victims.

Residents urged to stay calm as authorities work tirelessly for the safe return of students and teachers.

Read more stories on Oyo kidnapping:

Police react as gunmen kidnap Adelabu's sister

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Oyo State Police Command began an investigation into the kidnapping of Bayo Adelabu's sister and her twin children.

The victims were abducted while on the school run in Ibadan on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, prompting an immediate police response.

Police operatives have recovered the victims' vehicle and are conducting intensive investigations to locate them.

Source: Legit.ng