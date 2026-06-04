The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11 with at least three games every day during the group stage action, which runs until June 27

The 23rd edition of the Mundial would witness disruption during the matches, as it may last more than an hour

Fans have criticised the world football governing body for sticking to the United States of America as a co-host

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026, and would face a major delay during matches.

The 23rd edition of the Mundial will feature 48 participating countries, with a total of 1,248 players for the first-ever expanded World Cup.

Matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup will face delays following weather-related disruptions. Photo by: Ryan Beatty/MLB Photos.

Source: Getty Images

How the weather conditions could affect 2026 World Cup?

Concerns over weather-related disruptions have grown ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following several delays during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, where Chelsea emerged as champions.

According to HITC, extreme heat and thunderstorms are among the major challenges that could impact matches across North America during the tournament.

Under the United States' thunderstorm safety protocol, any match must be suspended immediately if lightning or electrical activity is detected within an eight-mile (13-kilometre) radius of a stadium.

When this occurs, players, coaches and match officials are required to leave the pitch and return to the dressing rooms, while spectators are directed to seek shelter in designated safe areas.

A mandatory 30-minute waiting period is then enforced to monitor weather conditions. If no further lightning strikes are detected during that time, the match can resume.

However, should another strike occur within the restricted zone, the 30-minute countdown is reset, potentially leading to lengthy delays that can exceed an hour.

FIFA's current regulations do not specify a maximum delay period before a match is abandoned, meaning games could remain suspended for extended periods if adverse weather persists.

As a result, players, officials and fans may be forced to endure prolonged waits before matches can continue, per Morocco World News.

Fans react to the delay in matches

Fans have expressed their displeasure with the organisers of the forthcoming FIFA World Cup. Some fans argued that FIFA should not have granted the USA co-hosting rights. Read them below:

@bondseven1 said:

"Just imagine, the lightening strikes 2 twice, the game will be stopped for 75 minutes. It's just boring."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and U.S. President Donald Trump during the FIFA World Cup 2026 official draw at John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. Photo by: Tasos Katopodis - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

@petosmig wrote:

"First the pitch concerns, then the extreme heat concerns, and now the possibility of lengthy lightning delays.

"At some point it's fair to ask whether football considerations were the priority when awarding this World Cup."

@Ashibuoguh added:

"Everyday it's a different reason why the World Cup should have never been taken to the US.

"Can't we get a break?"

@SaadFT_HQ said:

"It's frustrating because preparation matters so much at this level. Any disruption to training camps, travel plans, or squad arrivals can have a real impact on a team's performance."

DR Congo’s World Cup under threat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States has suspended visa issuance to DR Congo nationals due to a reported Ebola outbreak, throwing their World Cup preparations into uncertainty.

The restrictions mean that citizens of the Central African country are currently unable to obtain entry visas to the United States, one of the co-host nations of the 2026 tournament.

Source: Legit.ng