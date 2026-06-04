Presidency says progress has been made on establishing state police as consultations advance toward constitutional amendment

Gbajabiamila says discussions have moved to legal framework stage with enabling law expected after constitutional changes

Federal Government holds high-level security meeting as Tinubu pushes decentralised policing to address insecurity across Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The Presidency says major progress has been recorded in efforts to establish state police in Nigeria, with officials indicating that a constitutional amendment is now within reach following sustained inter-agency consultations.

Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, made the disclosure on Thursday, June 4, in Abuja while briefing journalists after a high-level meeting convened at the State House.

Presidency Announces Update On State Police as Insecurity Spreads

Source: Twitter

He explained that the reform process, directed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been ongoing for months and is gradually reaching a decisive stage.

“Establishing state police is not something that you do with the snap of the fingers. There is a lot involved in terms of constitution and legalities, and thank God we have now gained a lot of traction,” he said.

Gbajabiamila added that discussions have moved beyond general policy debate to concrete constitutional adjustments and legislative preparation.

“Right now, what we are looking at is the constitutional amendment itself, and then the enabling law would follow thereafter,” he noted.

Constitutional amendment in focus

According to him, the immediate priority is the amendment of relevant constitutional provisions, after which an enabling law will define the operational structure of state police across the federation.

He also stressed that consensus has grown significantly among key stakeholders, with attention now shifting to building a legal and institutional framework for implementation.

Gbajabiamila said the initiative forms part of broader efforts to strengthen internal security, improve intelligence gathering at the grassroots and enhance response capacity to rising security challenges.

He confirmed that President Tinubu will receive a full report of the deliberations, noting the President’s consistent backing for decentralised policing as a response to insecurity.

The meeting was attended by top officials including the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau; Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu; Attorney-General, Lateef Fagbemi; and the Inspector-General of Police, among others.

Police react to Adelabu’s sister's abduction

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Oyo State Police Command said efforts were underway to rescue the victims and apprehend those behind Adelabu's sister's abduction.

Olayinka Ayanlade, the police spokesperson, added that security operatives had commenced investigations into the attack.

Source: Legit.ng