Olusegun Dada, the special assistant to President Bola Tinubu on social media, has rolled out the list of terrorism trials being championed by the Department of State Services (DSS).

In a tweet on Thursday, November 20, the presidential aide listed seven court cases filed by the secret police, which were related to terrorism across the country.

The presidency mentions all terrorism cases in court Photo Credit: @OfficialDSSNG

Source: Getty Images

Below is the full tweet:

1. Newly Charged IPOB Commanders (Simon Ekpa Link).

The DSS has filed Terrorism Charges against seven IPOB key commanders linked to Simon Ekpa. The suspects, who are identified as IPOB commanders, arms dealers/couriers, ESN fighters, and foot soldiers, are accused of receiving funds and material support for their terrorism activities in the southeast from Ekpa and other foreign-based IPOB members. The cases were filed on November 19, 2025, under file numbers FHC/ABJ/CR/632/2025, FHC/ABJ/CR/633/2025, and FHC/ABJ/CR/634/2025. This group includes a key suspect, Ibrahim Ali Larabo, an illegal immigrant from the Republic of Niger who specialised in terrorism financing. Larabo operated an unlicensed Bureau de change (BDC) to receive and disburse large sums of money for the proscribed group. Their alleged financier, Simon Ekpa, has already been convicted and sentenced to six years' imprisonment in Finland.

2. Successfully Prosecuted Terrorist (Ismaila a.k.a Mai Tangaran).

The DSS has secured the successful prosecution and conviction of Ismaila (a.k.a Mai Tangaran), a leader of the Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP). Ismaila was responsible for coordinating the 2012 attacks on the Police Headquarters in Bompai, Kano State, and other critical facilities. His trial, which began in 2017, concluded on November 18, 2025, when Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja pronounced the verdict. Ismaila was convicted on a four-count charge under the Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act 2013. He received a cumulative sentence of 15 years on count one and 20 years each on counts two, three, and four, with all sentences running concurrently.

3. Internationally-Wanted Suspects Awaiting Trial Resumption.

The trial for two internationally-wanted terror suspects will resume before Justice Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja on January 15, 2026. These individuals are Mahmud Muhammad Usman (aka Mamuda) and Abubakar Abba (aka Abu Baara).

4. Ongoing Prosecution for High-Profile Bombing.

The prosecution continues for Khalid Al‑Barnawi, who is accused of being the mastermind of the UN complex bombing on August 26, 2011. Al-Barnawi is being prosecuted alongside four other individuals for their involvement in the attack.

5. Suspects in the Owo Church and Other Regional Attacks.

Five individuals are currently arraigned on a nine-count charge (FHC/ABJ/CR/301/2025) before the Federal High Court in Abuja for their alleged involvement in the June 5, 2022, attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State. Additionally, the DSS is prosecuting 10 suspects arrested in connection with attacks carried out in Benue and Plateau states. These arrests were made following a direct directive from President Bola Tinubu to apprehend the perpetrators of the regional attacks.

6. High-Value Suspects Awaiting Arraignment.

Two other key suspects are scheduled for arraignment. The first is the recaptured Abdulazeez Obadaki (aka Bomboy), an internationally known ISWAP leader who has reportedly confessed to masterminding the attacks on St Francis Catholic, Owo, and Deeper Life Church, Okene. The second is Musa Abubakar, a key manufacturer and supplier of arms and ammunition, who was arrested in Plateau State.

7. New DG-DSS Directives and Mandate

Upon assuming office in August 2024, the DG-DSS, Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, issued critical directives to enhance prosecution efforts. He ordered the review of all inherited cases and mandated that forensic investigations be conducted on these cases to ensure diligent prosecution in accordance with Nigerian laws.

See the tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng