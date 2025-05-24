Suspected Fulani militant groups on Friday, May 23, 2025, attacked two communities in Plateau State

The armed bandits killed a retired police officer, Ayuba Bako, and two others during the deadly attack

The President of Berom Youths Moulder-Association, Solomon Mwantiri, narrated how the gunmen attacked the communities and killed the victims

Plateau state - Armed bandits killed a retired police officer, Ayuba Bako, and two others after attacking two communities in Plateau state.

The gunmen suspected to be Fulani militant groups attacked Farin-Lamba, Jos South local government area, and Dahot village, Wereng Community, Riyom local government area, on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Suspected Fulani militant groups kill retired officer, two others in Plateau state.

The President of Berom Youths Moulder-Association, Solomon Mwantiri, said Bako and 27-year-old James Bulus Kwanga were killed in Farin-Lamba while 23-year-old Ishaya Davou Bature, was killed in Dahot village.

As reported by The Punch, Mwantiri said the gunmen used a Peugeot 406 vehicle and approached the communities on footpaths.

He said the attackers strategically positioned themselves before launching the assault.

He stated this in a statement issued on Friday, May 23, 2025, after the deadly attacks.

“In another turn of tragic events, armed bandits suspected to be Fulani militant groups attacked Farin-Lamba of Jos South LGA and Dahot village of Wereng Community, Riyom LGA at about 9:00pm or thereabouts of last night, 23rd May, 2025, engulfing 2 people in Farin-Lamba and 1 person in Wereng respectively.

“Amongst the two killed in Farin-Lamba is a retired Police Officer by the name Ayuba Bako while the others are Mr James Bulus Kwanga, 27 years old, and Mr Ishaya Davou Bature, 23 years old.

“According to a local source, some of the attackers came, using a 406 car while others came on footpaths and strategically positioned themselves during the onslaughts.”

45 People killed in fresh Plateau attack

Recall that no fewer than 45 persons were confirmed killed in a fresh attack in Zike hamlet, Kimakpa community, Kwall District, Irigwe Chiefdom of Bassa local government area, Plateau state.

Witnesses on the scene said sporadic gunshots were heard from multiple locations and by morning, many corpses were recovered in the community.

Civil society leaders have lamented that the spate of killings was evidence of the failure of authorities to protect the people.

