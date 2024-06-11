Gunmen killed two police officers and a civilian in Akabo, Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State

A resident, Ifechukwu Opara, reported that after the initial attack, the gunmen roamed the villages, continuously firing shots

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr. Okoye, confirmed and condemned the attack as a senseless, unwarranted

Ikeduru, Imo-Gunmen have killed two police officers, including a civilian in Akabo, a community in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State, southeast Nigeria.

A resident who recounted his ordeal on condition of anonymity reported that the attackers were driving along the road when they encountered police officers at a checkpoint and subsequently opened fire on them.

LGA in gunmen attack Ikeduru in Imo state Photo credit: Legit.ng

Source: Original

As reported by Premium Times, the incident happened on Tuesday morning, June 11.

He said:

“They shot two policemen dead immediately. One villager who was close to the checkpoint was also killed."

More recount ordeal

Another resident, Ifechukwu Opara, reported that after killing the victims, the gunmen roamed the villages in the community, firing shots continuously.

Mr Opara noted that, although no additional people were killed apart from the two police officers and the resident, the sporadic gunfire terrified many villagers.

A video clip, apparently recorded shortly after the attack, has been circulating on Facebook.

In the clip, two police officers are seen lying lifeless in the area. One is lying face down on the road, while the second officer is seen dead under a tree.

The video does not show the body of the resident killed during the attack.

Police speak

Confirming the incident, Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, condemned the attack as a "senseless, unwarranted, and unprovoked act of violence."

The police spokesperson stated that the officers were assaulted by gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network.

He said:

"The police officers bravely defended themselves, but regrettably, two of our personnel and a civilian were killed.

"At this moment, a vigorous operation is underway in Ikeduru Local Government Area to capture the attack's perpetrators".

Tinubu sacks Arase, police boss

Earlier, President Bola Tinubu sacked Solomon Arase as the chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Arase, a former Inspector General of Police, was appointed PSC chairman by ex-president Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng