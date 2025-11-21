Niger has become the latest spot of attacks by some unknown gunmen who reportedly stormed a Catholic secondary school in Papiri community in the state on Friday, November 21

During the attack, an unspecified number of students were said to have been kidnapped by the assailant

This was confirmed to Legit.ng by Mohammed Inuwa, a senior legislative aide to Jafar Muhammad Ali (Shattiman Borgu), the Member representing Borgu/Agwara Federal Constituency

However, speaking on the development with Legit.ng, the legislative aide confirmed the incident, adding that the police authorities have been informed about the abduction.

His statement reads:

“Yeah, it happened around 3 to 4 am. And the number of students abducted is not yet confirmed. The police command of the local government is informed.”

The latest kidnapping attack in Nigeria

This is coming amid the tension that has gripped the country since last week. Some unknown gunmen attacked and abducted 25 girls at the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Danko district of Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State

At around 4 am - 5 am on Monday, November 17, when gunmen invaded the school while firing into the air, police personnel stationed at the location engaged the intruders, but the attackers had already entered the compound and fled with the students.

Also, an unconfirmed number of worshippers have been reportedly abducted when bandits attacked a branch of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) at Oke Isegun in Eruku, a community in Kwara state, which shares a boundary with Kogi state.

No less than three people were killed in the attack on Tuesday evening, November 18, in the Ekiti local government area (LGA) of the north-central state.

ISWAP claims killing of the Brigade Commander

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) recently claimed that its men captured and killed Brigade Commander, M Uba. The terror group also shared photos to prove the kidnapping and death of the Nigerian Army general.

The Nigerian Army had earlier declared Uba safe after ISWAP fighters ambushed the army general’s team along the Damboa-Biu axis in Borno State. Countering these reports, ISWAP said it had captured Uba and killed him on the spot after he was interrogated.

Tinubu postpones planned foreign trips

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has suspended his planned trips to South Africa and Angola over bandit attacks in Kebbi and Kwara states.

According to the presidency, the trips earlier scheduled for Wednesday, November 19, were postponed as the president awaits reports from the police and DSS.

The president has been scheduled to attend the 20th G20 Summit of leaders and the 7th AU-EU Summit in South Africa and Angola.

