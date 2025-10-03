Breaking: Tinubu to Address Pastors, Other Church Leaders in Jos, Plateau State
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has more than 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off
Jos, Plateau state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will leave Lagos on Saturday, October 4, for Jos, Plateau state capital.
Legit.ng reports that Tinubu has not visited Plateau since becoming president in May 2023.
The prominent northcentral state has witnessed months of violence, unrest, and communal clashes that have claimed countless lives and left many communities in fear.
Per a statement on Friday, October 3, by one of the presidential spokespersons, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu will be in Plateau state on Saturday, October 4, to attend the funeral prayers of Nana Lydia Yilwatda Goshwe. Late Lydia is the mother of Professor Nantewe Yilwatda Goshwe, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Recall Legit.ng reported that Prof. Yilwatda lost his mother, Mama Lydia Yilwatda. Madam Yilwatda died on Sunday morning, August 17, at the University of Jos Teaching Hospital, aged of 83.
Tinubu to meet northern church leaders
After the funeral, President Tinubu will address church leaders across the north at the headquarters of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) Church in Jos.
Onanuga said President Tinubu will return to Lagos on the same day after the visit.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.