Jos, Plateau state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will leave Lagos on Saturday, October 4, for Jos, Plateau state capital.

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu has not visited Plateau since becoming president in May 2023.

President Bola Tinubu visits Plateau state in northcentral Nigeria. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

The prominent northcentral state has witnessed months of violence, unrest, and communal clashes that have claimed countless lives and left many communities in fear.

Per a statement on Friday, October 3, by one of the presidential spokespersons, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu will be in Plateau state on Saturday, October 4, to attend the funeral prayers of Nana Lydia Yilwatda Goshwe. Late Lydia is the mother of Professor Nantewe Yilwatda Goshwe, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall Legit.ng reported that Prof. Yilwatda lost his mother, Mama Lydia Yilwatda. Madam Yilwatda died on Sunday morning, August 17, at the University of Jos Teaching Hospital, aged of 83.

Tinubu to meet northern church leaders

After the funeral, President Tinubu will address church leaders across the north at the headquarters of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) Church in Jos.

Onanuga said President Tinubu will return to Lagos on the same day after the visit.

