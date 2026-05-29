Faithia Balogun accused cinemas of giving her movie Efunroye late-night slots instead of daytime showings

The actress said the timing has affected turnout despite the huge investment she made in the project

Faithia warned that she may grant an interview and mention the person she believes is behind it

Nigerian actress Fathia Balogun has publicly cried out over what she described as an alleged attempt to frustrate the cinema release of her new movie, "Efunroye".

The Nollywood star made the claim in an online outburst on Friday, May 29.

In the now viral video, she lamented that cinemas were placing the movie in late-night slots instead of daytime showings.

Faithia Balogun accuses cinemas of giving her movie Efunroye late-night slots instead of daytime showings. Photos: Faithia Balogun.

Source: Instagram

According to the actress, the arrangement has made it difficult for many of her fans and supporters to watch the movie despite the amount of work, planning, and money she invested into bringing the historical project to life.

In the strongly worded video, Faithia did not hold back as she expressed frustration over the development.

The actress said her concern was not just about ticket sales but also the visibility the film deserves after months of effort from her and the cast.

She explained that giving "Efunroye" midnight slots was unfair because many movie lovers who genuinely wanted to see the film could not conveniently make it to cinemas at those hours.

Faithia also disclosed that the poor scheduling had affected opportunities for the actors to meet fans and promote the movie physically.

The actress further stated that if Efunroye eventually gets removed from cinemas, she may grant an interview and publicly mention the person she believes is responsible.

Faithia is the latest actress to have alleged a move to sabotage their movies.

Legit.ng recalls that Toyin Abraham had raised the same alarm in December during the cinema rounds for her movie, "Oversabi Aunty".

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Faithia Balogun's outburst

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@EmediongTG stated:

"Actually, Cinemas don't sabotage movies, they only care about ticket sales. If a cinema keeps giving you midnight slots, it usually means your daytime shows were empty. Blaming people is just a distraction from low demand."

@Memnefer wrote:

"They are giving Fathia Williams midnight showtimes because her movie is not selling and they are running at a loss. Next time she will stick to YouTube."

@Beniwinn noted:

"Midnight showtimes for a Nigerian movie is basically a silent burial if what she’s saying is true then somebody in that industry is seriously playing dirty. Why not just give the film a fair shot and let audience decide?"

@mr_chiboi stated:

"Omo this industry no dey ever simple … but at the same time, these are serious allegations that deserve proper clarity, not just emotions. Hopefully everything gets addressed the right way, because audiences just want fair access to the movie and a clean system overall."

Faithia Balogun warns that she may grant an interview and mention the person she believes is behind it. Photos: Faithia Balogun.

Source: Instagram

Fathia Balogun's movie causes backlash

Legit.ng also reported that Faithia Balogun joined the growing list of filmmakers to make epic movies. She took to social media to promote the film by praising the character it was named after, Efunroye Tinubu.

Fathia had shared a photo of her movie poster and accompanied it with a caption stating that Efunroye was more than just a warrior. According to her, she was also a ruler who rewrote history.

Source: Legit.ng