Jos, Plateau State - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has dispatched an emissary, Dr Abiodun Essiet, to Plateau State to restore peace and foster intercommunal harmony.

Essiet met with Christian clerics and Fulani Miyetti Allah community leaders.

The Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the efforts culminated in a town hall meeting in Jos.

Onanuga said Essiet, a senior special assistant on community engagement in the North Central Zone, spent two days in the state.

He made this known in a statement issued via his X handle @aonanuga1956 on Sunday, November 16, 2025.

The presidential aide said delegates from various local government areas, traditional rulers, women, and youth leaders gathered to discuss ways to strengthen community-based peace structures and promote coexistence among diverse communities.

He said Dr Essiet reiterated Tinubu's unwavering commitment to peace and inclusive governance.

Onanuga noted that the Community-Based Peace Structure serves as a key instrument for grassroots unity, dialogue, and long-term stability in the North Central region.

“A quick win in the peace efforts was the resolution of the conflict between David Toma, the owner of Agha Farm in Gyel district of Jos South, and some herdsmen. Toma seized two cows following the destruction of his farm. On November 15, the MACBAN Chairman of BASSA LGA, Alhaji Isah Yau, paid a compensation of N500,000 to Toma, who subsequently released the cows. All parties signed an undertaking to embrace peace in the state.”

