A 13-year-old herder was killed alongside dozens of cattle after armed attackers opened fire in a Plateau community

The Miyetti Allah chairman confirmed that over 80 cattle were affected, with 49 still missing after the deadly assault

While herders called for calm, Berom youths denied involvement as the army began investigating the tragic incident

Plateau state - Tears began to flow as a 13-year-old cattle herder by the name Abubakar Wada was shot dead.

The 36 cows belonging to the herder were also sIaughtered after gunshots from armed assailants near Fan district, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the herder.

In Plateau state, a renewed assault leaves a teenage herder dead and his cattle killed. Photo credit: Ute Grabowsky

Source: Getty Images

According to MACBAN chairman Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo, the gunmen launched the attack on Tuesday evening, October 7, killing the young boy and scattering his herd, as reported by Daily Trust.

“We have lost over 80 cattle, 36 confirmed dead and 49 missing. The herders were attacked without provocation,” Babayo said.

He urged calm among herders, warning against retaliatory action.

“Let the security agencies handle the matter. We should not take the law into our hands," he warned.

"Meanwhile, Berom Youths Moulders Association (BYM) dissociated themselves from any involvement, whose president, Barrister Solomon Dalyop, condemned the report as false and aimed at creating fear," Vanguard news stated.

Another tragedy strikes Plateau state as gunmen kill a 13-year-old herder and his cattle. Photo credit: Contribution

Source: Getty Images

"Berom people are not warlike. We also had contact by armed groups," Dalyop said.

Responding, Lt Col Aliyu Danja, 3 Division, Nigerian Army, said that there were investigations ongoing and security personnel had been deployed to the location to bring peace back.

Plateau: 36 cows killed, 42 poisoned

In another development, the crisis in Plateau state took another dimension as 36 cows were reportedly killed and 42 poisoned in Bassa local government area. The accident occurred at approximately 4:30 pm near the Tafi Gana junction on Wednesday, 16 April 2025.

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) chairman in Bassa LGA, Ya'u Idris, stated that the cattle were grazing when the accident occurred.

Idris explained that the poison was put on garden eggs and cast over the whole grazing field.

He, however, called on members of the Fulani group not to take the law into their own hands.

"We have approximately 78 cattle grazing in the fields. As of now, 36 have been poisoned and the remaining 42 are on the brink of death. It is not clear yet what will become of them because of the poisoned garden eggs sprayed everywhere.".

“We’ve informed the GOC 3 Division, and he visited the scene. He urged us not to take the law into our hands and promised to investigate those behind the incident and have them arrested.”

Herdsmen invade cashew farm in Oyo

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a cashew plantation in Okegba village, along the Ogbomoso-Igbeti road in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, has been destroyed by suspected herders, leaving a local farming family devastated and calling for justice.

The incident, which occurred on Friday, April 11, involved a group of herders who reportedly entered the farmland and carried out widespread vandalism of cashew trees.

The damage included broken branches, cleared sections of the orchard, and uprooted trees, pointing to a deliberate act of destruction rather than a random occurrence. The cashew plantation, which serves as a major source of livelihood for the family, was left in disarray, with visible signs of tampering and destruction scattered across the property.

Source: Legit.ng