Thirteen people have been confirmed dead following coordinated attacks on Rachas village in Heipang District and Rawuru village in Fan District, both in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau state.

Chairman condemns ‘unprovoked and regrettable’ attacks

Chairman of the Council, Stephen Pwajok, described the late-night assaults on Tuesday as “unprovoked and deeply regrettable.”

Speaking during the mass burial of the victims at Rachas village, Pwajok commiserated with the bereaved families and vowed that the government remains steadfast in its commitment to restore and sustain peace in the area.

“These attacks are painful and unjustified. We stand with the families of the victims and will continue working with security agencies to ensure such incidents do not recur,” Pwajok said.

Traditional ruler calls for tighter security

The District Head of Heipang, Da Paul Tadi-Tok, lamented the recurring violence and called for immediate action by security agencies to prevent further bloodshed.

He urged the authorities to restrict herders from grazing in communities where Fulani are not resident, explaining that such a measure would reduce clashes and stop infiltration by attackers disguising themselves as herders.

“Our people are tired of living in fear. We must not allow our villages to become killing fields. The government must take firm steps to protect lives,” Tadi-Tok stressed.

The traditional ruler also appealed for the revitalisation of Operation Rainbow, the state-owned community security outfit, to guarantee a quicker response to distress situations in rural areas.

Operation Rainbow to be strengthened

Brigadier General Gakji Shipi (rtd.), the Security Adviser to Governor Caleb Mutfwang and Coordinator of Operation Rainbow, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to strengthening community-based security.

He revealed that the outfit is currently recruiting and training new personnel to assist conventional security forces in combating the spate of attacks across Plateau state.

“Operation Rainbow is being restructured to enhance our capacity to respond swiftly and effectively. The new recruits will be equipped to work closely with other agencies,” Shipi said.

Youth group rejects ‘cattle rustling’ claims

Also reacting, the President of the Berom Youth Movement (BYM) condemned the killings and dismissed ongoing claims that cattle rustling was responsible for the violence.

He argued that no justification could excuse the killing of innocent civilians, stressing the need for sincere and impartial action to end the cycle of violence in Barkin Ladi and other rural communities.

Calls grow for decisive government action

The latest attacks have reignited calls from residents and community leaders for decisive and non-partisan security measures to end years of bloodshed in Plateau’s rural areas.

Observers warn that without stronger protection and justice for victims, renewed violence could further destabilise already fragile communities.

