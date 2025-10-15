Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Breaking: Over 10 Killled in Plateau State Days After Unknown Gunmen Murdered 13-Yr-Old Herder
Nigeria

Breaking: Over 10 Killled in Plateau State Days After Unknown Gunmen Murdered 13-Yr-Old Herder

by  Ezra Ukanwa
3 min read
  • Thirteen people were confirmed dead after coordinated attacks on two villages in Barkin Ladi, Plateau state
  • Council Chairman Stephen Pwajok condemned the killings as “unprovoked and regrettable"
  • Community leaders and youth groups called for tighter security and dismissed claims that cattle rustling caused the violence

CHECK OUT: Share Your Feedback on Legit.ng & Win Access to Our Copywriting Course!

Thirteen people have been confirmed dead following coordinated attacks on Rachas village in Heipang District and Rawuru village in Fan District, both in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau state.

Chairman condemns ‘unprovoked and regrettable’ attacks

Plateau state faces another attack as over 10 people have been confirmed dead.
Plateau state communities face another attack as over 10 people have been confirmed dead. Photo credit: Contribution.
Source: Getty Images

Chairman of the Council, Stephen Pwajok, described the late-night assaults on Tuesday as “unprovoked and deeply regrettable.”

Read also

Just In: Senate takes notable action on Nigerian women, children trapped in Libyan prisons

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Speaking during the mass burial of the victims at Rachas village, Pwajok commiserated with the bereaved families and vowed that the government remains steadfast in its commitment to restore and sustain peace in the area.

“These attacks are painful and unjustified. We stand with the families of the victims and will continue working with security agencies to ensure such incidents do not recur,” Pwajok said.

Traditional ruler calls for tighter security

The District Head of Heipang, Da Paul Tadi-Tok, lamented the recurring violence and called for immediate action by security agencies to prevent further bloodshed.

Read also

Nigerian Army lambasts popular pastor, threatens severe action

He urged the authorities to restrict herders from grazing in communities where Fulani are not resident, explaining that such a measure would reduce clashes and stop infiltration by attackers disguising themselves as herders.

“Our people are tired of living in fear. We must not allow our villages to become killing fields. The government must take firm steps to protect lives,” Tadi-Tok stressed.

The traditional ruler also appealed for the revitalisation of Operation Rainbow, the state-owned community security outfit, to guarantee a quicker response to distress situations in rural areas.

Operation Rainbow to be strengthened

Brigadier General Gakji Shipi (rtd.), the Security Adviser to Governor Caleb Mutfwang and Coordinator of Operation Rainbow, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to strengthening community-based security.

Read also

Tinubu's Renewed Hope: Retired generals back calls for state of emergency in Nigeria, reason emerges

He revealed that the outfit is currently recruiting and training new personnel to assist conventional security forces in combating the spate of attacks across Plateau state.

“Operation Rainbow is being restructured to enhance our capacity to respond swiftly and effectively. The new recruits will be equipped to work closely with other agencies,” Shipi said.

Youth group rejects ‘cattle rustling’ claims

Also reacting, the President of the Berom Youth Movement (BYM) condemned the killings and dismissed ongoing claims that cattle rustling was responsible for the violence.

He argued that no justification could excuse the killing of innocent civilians, stressing the need for sincere and impartial action to end the cycle of violence in Barkin Ladi and other rural communities.

Calls grow for decisive government action

The latest attacks have reignited calls from residents and community leaders for decisive and non-partisan security measures to end years of bloodshed in Plateau’s rural areas.

Read also

"Build your own refinery": Billionaire Otedola hits back at PENGASSAN, Dangote critics

Observers warn that without stronger protection and justice for victims, renewed violence could further destabilise already fragile communities.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

Tags:
Hot: