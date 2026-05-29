A female graduate of the University of Ibadan celebrated bagging a degree in Geology on her social media page

She outlined five specific practical areas where she gained direct hands-on exposure during her academic journey

The young lady announced her intention and future endeavours, sparking reactions and congratulations

A recent graduate of the University of Ibadan, Adigun Habeebah Morenikeji, has taken to social media to celebrate completing her Geology degree.

In a post shared on her LinkedIn page, she reflected on her academic journey and highlighted her practical skills in the field.

A UI graduate celebrates studying Geology in school. Photo credit: Adigun Habeebah Morenikeji/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

The young lady expressed a keen interest in Engineering Geology, Geotechnics, and the practical application of geoscience. She noted that her education went beyond classroom lessons to include real-world field and laboratory experiences.

Graduate Lists 5 Hands-on Experiences

Habeebah detailed five distinct areas in which she gained hands-on experience as a student. According to her, these areas include:

Geotechnical laboratory analysis Geotechnical laboratory analysis Soil classification and index testing Engineering geological investigations Field and laboratory interpretation Leadership and professional volunteering within the geoscience community

She wrote in her LinkedIn post in part:

"One thing I’ve realized is that many students and young professionals know Geology theoretically, but there’s still a gap in conversations around:

Engineering Geology practice

Geotechnical workflows

Industry softwares used in geoscience

Career opportunities within the field

How geology connects directly to infrastructure and development

So I’ve decided to start sharing more intentionally on here😊.

Through my posts, I’ll be documenting:

Engineering Geology concepts

Geoscience softwares and workflows

Field/lab experiences

Career growth insights

Student and early-career opportunities in geoscience

Lessons from the industry as I keep learning

I’m excited to connect with professionals, students, researchers, and anyone passionate about the future of geoscience.

Let’s learn, build, and grow together in this space. 🌍⛏️"

Reactions as UI graduate celebrates

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:

Oluwaferanmi Ikeade said:

"Hi Habeebah. Welcome here. 🤭"

Ibrahim Oyediran said:

"Ride on. You have got it in you.

UI offers admission to boy after JAMB

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan offered admission to a young boy who wrote the UTME multiple times.

Source: Legit.ng