University of Ibadan Geology Graduate Bags Degree, Shares 5 Major Exposures From Course of Study
- A female graduate of the University of Ibadan celebrated bagging a degree in Geology on her social media page
- She outlined five specific practical areas where she gained direct hands-on exposure during her academic journey
- The young lady announced her intention and future endeavours, sparking reactions and congratulations
A recent graduate of the University of Ibadan, Adigun Habeebah Morenikeji, has taken to social media to celebrate completing her Geology degree.
In a post shared on her LinkedIn page, she reflected on her academic journey and highlighted her practical skills in the field.
The young lady expressed a keen interest in Engineering Geology, Geotechnics, and the practical application of geoscience. She noted that her education went beyond classroom lessons to include real-world field and laboratory experiences.
Graduate Lists 5 Hands-on Experiences
Habeebah detailed five distinct areas in which she gained hands-on experience as a student. According to her, these areas include:
- Geotechnical laboratory analysis
- Geotechnical laboratory analysis
- Soil classification and index testing
- Engineering geological investigations
- Field and laboratory interpretation
- Leadership and professional volunteering within the geoscience community
She wrote in her LinkedIn post in part:
"One thing I’ve realized is that many students and young professionals know Geology theoretically, but there’s still a gap in conversations around:
Engineering Geology practice
Geotechnical workflows
Industry softwares used in geoscience
Career opportunities within the field
How geology connects directly to infrastructure and development
So I’ve decided to start sharing more intentionally on here😊.
Through my posts, I’ll be documenting:
Engineering Geology concepts
Geoscience softwares and workflows
Field/lab experiences
Career growth insights
Student and early-career opportunities in geoscience
Lessons from the industry as I keep learning
I’m excited to connect with professionals, students, researchers, and anyone passionate about the future of geoscience.
Let’s learn, build, and grow together in this space. 🌍⛏️"
Reactions as UI graduate celebrates
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:
Oluwaferanmi Ikeade said:
"Hi Habeebah. Welcome here. 🤭"
Ibrahim Oyediran said:
"Ride on. You have got it in you.
UI offers admission to boy after JAMB
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan offered admission to a young boy who wrote the UTME multiple times.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng