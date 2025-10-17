US Congressman, Senator Ted Cruz , recently introduced a bill seeking to protect Christians in Nigeria from what he described as genocide

Genocide means “the deliberate killing of a large number of people from a particular nation or ethnic group with the aim of destroying that group”

But a popular international media outlet, Associated Press (AP), has now reported that Nigeria’s conflicts defy simple religious labels

FCT, Abuja - Data collected by the US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED) programme shows that 20,409 people died from 11,862 attacks against civilians in Nigeria between January 2020 and September 2025.

As reported by AP on Thursday, October 16, data disagrees with a US lawmaker’s claim that there is a ‘Christian mass murder’ occurring in Nigeria.

Data does not support Christian genocide claims

Legit.ng recalls that US senator, Ted Cruz, had accused Nigeria’s government of enabling a “massacre” against Christians, citing a rising number of attacks against the community in the country’s troubled regions.

The Republican lawmaker is the most prominent figure among voices from within the Christian political right in the US who are increasingly pushing claims of a Christian genocide in West Africa’s most populous country, where 48 percent of people are Christians.

Nigeria is plagued by security problems as the armed gangs, with Benue and Plateau states heavily impacted.

In addition to the gangs’ threats in Benue and Plateau, the capital, Abuja, is also surrounded by states with high levels of banditry – gunmen who kidnap and kill with no ideological motivation.

Of the 11,862 attacks between 2020 and 2025, 385 attacks were “targeted events against Christians … where Christian identity of the victim was a reported factor,” resulting in 317 deaths, according to the ACLED.

In the same period, there were 417 deaths recorded among Muslims in 196 attacks.

Olajumoke Ayandele, an assistant professor at New York University’s Center for Global Affairs, explained that Nigeria’s complex security dynamics do not meet the legal definition of a genocide.

He said:

“If anything, what we are witnessing is mass killings, which are not targeted against a specific group. The drumming-up of genocide might worsen the situation because everyone is going to be on alert.”

