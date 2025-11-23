President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had a meeting with Service Chiefs at the State House on Sunday, November 23, 2025

Tinubu said the meeting was an extended security meeting as he receives continuous briefings on security reports in the country

The heads of our defence and intelligence apparatus, the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Inspector-General of Police, and Director-General of the DSS, attended the meeting

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had an extended security meeting with Service Chiefs at the State House.

The high-level briefing had the Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff, Inspector-General of Police, and Director-General of the DSS in attendance.

The meeting comes amid several attacks and kidnapping incidents in different parts of the country.

The Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, made this known via his X handle @DOlusegun on Sunday, November 23, 2025.

President Tinubu assured Nigerians that he is fully committed to the security of the country.

In a post shared via his X handle @officialABAT, he said:

We are reviewing the latest reports and taking decisive actions to stabilise the affected areas and protect our citizens. I am receiving continuous briefings and have directed our security services to move with speed, precision, and absolute resolve. As President, I am fully committed to the security of all Nigerians. Those who threaten the peace and security of our nation will face the full weight of the law. Nigeria will prevail.

Nigerians react as Tinubu meets Service Chiefs

@YuCeeGodwin

If that's the case, why were no arrests made in the recent rescue operations? How did you rescue 89 people without arresting or killing any terrorists? Did you pay them ransom?

@khykheloormuur

Sir, are there measures in place to protect the areas the bandits are yet to migrate to? We, the citizens, need something to go by on this shalaye you are dropping for us. I'm not buying any of these photo and video ops.

@ellwahabb

Mr. President, we welcome your commitment, but Nigerians need immediate and visible action on the ground. The people are counting on decisive measures to restore peace and security without delay.

@prinxe_B

Well done, Mr. President! This is exactly what we want - proactiveness and decisive action. It’s also important that the public is regularly briefed; we don’t want to be left in the dark. Transparent communication alongside prompt action is what builds trust and reassures Nigerians that their safety and concerns are being prioritized.

@herownvee

Strong words, Mr. President. Now we just hope the speed and precision you mentioned won’t need its own security briefing before it arrives. Nigerians are tired of grammar; we want results. If these directives translate into real action on the ground, then yes, Nigeria will truly prevail.

