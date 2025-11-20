A Nigerian man has said he is heartbroken after watching the video of the attack on a church in Kwara state

The man said he is from Kwara state and lamented that he feels unsafe for such a thing to have happened in his state

He called on the government led by President Bola Tinubu to intervene strengthen the security of lives and property

Source: UGC

According to the man identified on X as Olakunle Omoba, he is from Kwara state.

He said he feels unsafe after hearing that such a horrific act happened in his state of origin.

His words:

"Well… I’m really sad as I type this saw the video of the terrorist attack on a church in Kwara State my home state. Even though my parents and I are not there , our relatives and loved ones still live in Kwara. It broke my heart to see that elderly woman running for her life. No one should ever have to experience something like that. I’m begging the government to take action. Even if the attack wasn’t in my own town, it still happened in my state and that alone makes me feel unsafe."

Olakunle noted that families are supposed to look forward to celebrating Christmas together but he said the killings has created fear.

He said:

"Christmas is supposed to be a time when families look forward to seeing their loved ones return home. Now many of them may not be able to go back because of the insecurity in the country."

The man called on the president to take stronger action against insecurity and those making it to fester.

He noted:

"Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu please we need stronger action against insecurity. Lives are being lost. Hearts are breaking."

Armed bandits storm Kaduna community

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that armed bandits continued to wreak havoc in Kaduna communities with the latest attack leaving 8 people dead.

The suspects also torch the Assemblies of God Church in Ungwan Gaida community.

The Kaduna state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident.

Lady reactions to attack on Kwara church

In a related story, a Nigerian lady said she was heartbroken after seeing how an old woman was trying to escape the attack on a church in Kwara state.

The lady said the episode is making many people feel unsafe.

Her words:

"That trending terrorist attack video from the CAC Church in Kwara State… honestly, the part that broke me the most was this elderly woman trying to escape with a walking stick. She couldn’t even run. She was just struggling to walk while chaos was happening around her. It’s heartbreaking. Everyone needs to stay alert, stay vigilant, and stay informed. Nigeria is going through one of the most dangerous phases in its history, and pretending otherwise won’t change anything."

Source: Legit.ng