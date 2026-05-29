Governor Seyi Makinde endorses Bimbo Adekanmbi as his preferred successor for the 2027 governorship election

Political reactions surge as endorsement hints at new alliances between the PDP and APM in Oyo State

Makinde encourages Adekanmbi to establish an independent leadership path focused on sustained development

Ibadan, Oyo state - Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has publicly declared Bimbo Adekanmbi, the governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), as his preferred successor ahead of the 2027 elections, amid growing political realignments in the state.

The announcement came during a political gathering in Ibadan where both the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and APM leaders appeared together, fuelling further speculation about emerging alliances ahead of the next election cycle.

Nigerian Governor Announces His Preferred Successor as Details Emerge

Source: Facebook

Makinde’s endorsement sparks political reactions

In recent weeks, discussions had intensified over alleged backing of Adekanmbi by the governor, particularly after Makinde declared his intention to run for the presidency in 2027.

The speculation gained further attention following a joint political rally in Ibadan where the governor was seen seated alongside Adekanmbi and officials of both parties, The Cable reported.

Makinde confirms preference at unveiling event

During the official unveiling of Adekanmbi as APM’s consensus governorship candidate, Makinde openly identified him as his preferred successor.

He described ongoing political developments in Oyo State as part of a broader strategy that he suggested could extend beyond the state level.

“I am here to tell you all two things. First, I want to thank you for your support towards this administration and also for the current political arrangement in Oyo state, which will also go national very soon. You have tasted Omituntun 1.0 and 2.0. Is it sweet, or not? This is Omituntun 3.0,” he said.

Call for continuity and independent leadership

The governor urged Adekanmbi to chart his own political path rather than inherit existing rivalries, while building on the achievements of his administration, Guardian reported.

He stressed that leadership should focus on continuity of development rather than personal or political grievances.

“I have told Bimbo, don’t inherit my enemies; chart your own path. I’m only human, and I make mistakes, just like everyone else,” he said.

Push for sustained development in Oyo State

Makinde also encouraged Adekanmbi to strengthen and expand existing policies if eventually elected, noting that governance should prioritise the welfare of citizens.

“He should improve on the good things we have done for the benefit of the people of Oyo state,” he added.

Political landscape begins to shift ahead of 2027

The endorsement has triggered fresh political discussions in Oyo State as parties begin positioning ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Observers say the development could significantly reshape alliances and voter dynamics as succession politics gathers momentum.

Kwara gov changes preferred successor

Previously, Legit.ng reported that there is fresh political tension in Kwara state following reports that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has altered his earlier position on his preferred successor for the 2027 governorship election.

The governor, who had previously been reported to have backed Ambassador Abdulfatai Yahaya Seriki, is now said to have shifted his support to the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu.

Source: Legit.ng