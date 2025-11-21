ISWAP insurgents kill a police officer in Yobe, burning patrol vans and seizing another during a raid

The state police command confirmed the attack on Geidam station, adding that one officer was killed and vehicles were destroyed

A security source said the attackers also freed detainees from the station after a 45-minute operation

Geidam, Yobe - Suspected fighters of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have attacked a police formation in Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State, killing a police officer and destroying security assets.

The insurgents reportedly stormed the station around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 19, carrying out a silent operation that lasted about 45 minutes.

ISWAP kills a police officer in Yobe, burns patrol vans and seizes another during a midnight raid. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Witnesses said the attackers arrived on foot and opened fire without warning.

During the attack, two patrol vans were set ablaze, while the assailants carted away another police vehicle.

A security source told Daily Trust that the attackers also freed detainees from the station.

“In what appeared like a silent operation, the insurgents killed one police officer, opened the cells, burned two patrol vehicles, and took away one patrol vehicle,” the source said.

The source added that intelligence reports show that ISWAP fighters have been assembling in communities around the Yunusari Local Government Area of the state.

"Credible reports said they were assembling in Sukdu, Buhari, Mattati, and Bulabulin,” he revealed.

Police confirm attack on its station

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Yobe State Police Command, SP Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the incident, stating that the motive behind the attack may have been to seize operational vehicles.

“They attacked the police division, possibly to take away the vehicles. However, we are still investigating the matter,” Abdulkarim said.

Police officer killed as ISWAP burns patrol vans in Yobe attack. Photo credit: @hardynwa

Source: Twitter

