A delegation of senior members of the Nigerian government, led by Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser, is in the United States

The Ribadu-led delegation met with US Congressman Riley M. Moore over the ongoing persecution of Christians and the ongoing terrorist threats in Nigeria

The US Congressman shared details of the meeting which held on Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Washington, D.C, USA – United States Congressman Riley M. Moore met with Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser to President Bola Tinubu, and other senior members of the Nigerian government in Washington, D.C.

Moore and the Nigerian delegation discussed the alleged persecution of Christians and the ongoing terrorist threats in the country.

The US wants to see tangible steps to ensure that Christians are not subject to violence. Photo credit: @RepRileyMoore/Nuhu Ribadu

The US Congressman and Ribadu’s team looked at ways to strengthen cooperation and coordination between the United States and Nigeria to end the bloodshed.

Moore disclosed in a statement shared via his X handle @RepRileyMoore on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

“I made it crystal clear that the United States must see tangible steps to ensure that Christians are not subject to violence, persecution, displacement, and death simply for believing in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

“We stand ready to work cooperatively with the Nigerians to help their nation combat the terrorism perpetrated by Boko Haram, ISWAP, and Fulani militants against their population, specifically Christians in the Northeast and Middle Belt regions of Nigeria. The Nigerian government has the chance to strengthen and deepen its relationship with the United States. President Trump and Congress are united and serious in our resolve to end the violence against Christians and disrupt and destroy terrorist groups within Nigeria. I urge the Nigerians to work with us in cooperation and coordination on this critical issue.”

Alleged Christian genocide: Nigerian delegation to USA

Mallam Nuhu Ribadu – NSA and Leader of the Delegation

Her Excellency, Bianca Ojukwu - Minister of State for Foreign Affairs

Kayode Egbetokun - Inspector General of Police

Chief Lateef Olasunkami Fagbemi, SAN - Attorney General of the Federation

General Olufemi Olatunbosun Oluyede - Chief of Defence Staff

Lt. Gen. EAP Undiendeye - Chief of Defence Intelligence

Ms. Idayat Hassan - Special Adviser to ONSA

Ambassador Ibrahim Babani - Director of Foreign Relations, ONSA

Ambassador Nuru Biu - Acting CDA, Embassy of Nigeria

Paul Alabi - Political and Economic Section, Embassy of Nigeria

Nigerians react as US Congressman meets Ribadu

@martinokorowu

This is clear evidence that the government has been proactive rather than idle. The consistent outreach to the appropriate stakeholders and targeted diplomatic engagements reflect a thoughtful and determined approach to ending the crisis.

@neurodrdan

Thank you for your efforts to make the Nigerian government to rise to their responsibilities to the millions of Nigerians. A lot of us especially in Northern Nigeria live and sleep in fear not knowing the next target for attack by Boko Haram, ISWAP and Fulani Bandits. Kindly note that in addition to Christian killings, there’s also killings of Muslims who don’t align with the ideologies of the insurgents. You will achieve much more and unite more Nigerians if you acknowledge religious killings in general.

@OpssyLee

Rep Moore, calvary greetings to you , hope you are aware that the terrorists still went to strike inside a church in the last 48hours, where 3 people were killed and many were abducted, if not because the church live streamed the event, we might know what really happened. But in the usual manner, the government of the district changed the whole narratives that "it was an attempted attack". Indirectly it shows how government collaborate with terrorists, soft landings were given to terrorists than the citizens. A government negotiating with terrorists not to strike. A government that sentenced a citizen to death that defended himself against an attack of a terrorist and just gave a terrorists 20years in jail.. Please help

@efe_edwards

You met with the enablers of the terrorists. You need a second meeting with actual victims so you can hear first hand their lived experience. Without that your report to @realDonaldTrump will be severely flawed and skewed in favor of Nigeria’s terrorists apologists.

@PedroAz10

This is an important and timely engagement, and it’s encouraging to see such a direct, honest conversation taking place at the highest levels between the United States and Nigeria. The issues of Christian persecution, terrorism, and the broader insecurity affecting communities across Nigeria are far too serious for anything less than frank dialogue and genuine cooperation.

