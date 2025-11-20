Four rice farmers were kidnapped in a Kwara community after suspected bandits stormed their fields during harvest and forced them into the bush at gunpoint

The attack came less than 24 hours after gunmen killed two worshippers and abducted several others in a church in Eruku community

Residents say farmlands and settlements in Edu LGA are being deserted as farmers are increasingly targeted during harvest periods

Edu, Kwara state - Suspected bandits have carried out another attack in Kwara State, kidnapping four rice farmers working on their fields in Bokungi village, Edu Local Government Area.

The incident happened on Wednesday, November 19, evening, barely a day after gunmen attacked a church in Eruku, Ekiti LGA of the state, where two people were killed and several others abducted.

Again, Bandits Attack Another Kwara Community, Abduct People

A community source confirmed to Channels TV that the armed men stormed the farms during the peak of harvest and surrounded the victims before forcing them into the bush.

“It has been confirmed that bandits struck again at Bokungi under the Lafiagi Emirate. Four people were abducted. Information is still emerging,” the source said.

Police yet to react

The Kwara State Police Command and the state government had yet to issue any official reaction at the time of filing this report.

Residents said the attackers operated freely for several minutes without any security resistance. Rising insecurity in farming communities of Edu LGA has reportedly forced several settlements to flee during this year’s harvest season.

Kwara orders immediate closure of schools indefinitely

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kwara State Government had shut all schools in four LGAs after fresh security alerts pointed to rising bandit activity across Kwara South.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq had visited Eruku and requested a Forward Operating Base and Mobile Police Squadron following a deadly church attack.

Kwara orders immediate closure of schools indefinitely

Residents had recounted how the gunmen struck during a Thanksgiving service, killing three people and abducting more than 35 worshippers.

The Nigeria Union of Teachers confirmed the order in a circular signed by its state chairman, Yusuf Agboola, who said the union acted strictly on instructions issued by the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development.

Eyewitness recounts what happened to church members

An elderly Nigerian man has shared a heartbreaking video recounting what transpired inside a church in Kwara state.

He was one of the people present when armed men reportedly stormed a church, killing some members and abducting many others.

Reacting to the incident, he mentioned what was done to some members who hid at the back of the altar during the incident.

I know whereabouts of bandits - Zamfara gov

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state had declared that he has the capacity to end banditry in the state within two months if given direct control over security agencies.

He said he knew the precise locations of the bandits terrorising the states by kidnapping residents and killing indiscriminately and unjustifiably.

Governor Lawal, however, mentioned one thing that is stopping him from arresting the bandits despite knowing their location.

