Nimbus Pronos has predicted the result of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final

Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal will clash at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30, 2026

The French club are aims to win consecutive titles, while Arsenal are aiming for their first trophy

Nimbus Pronos, the mysterious cat, has predicted the result of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal will face off at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at a 5 PM kickoff time.

PSG and Arsenal set for Champions League battle in Budapest. Photo by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

The French champions are aiming for a second trophy, while the Premier League winners want to win their first trophy in the competition.

PSG are in their second consecutive final, while the Gunners have reached the second final since the 2005/06 final, when they lost to Barcelona.

What the captains said

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard and PSG skipper Marquinhos accompanied their manager to the pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's final.

Marquinhos aims for more glory

PSG captain Marquinhos relishes the feeling of being a Champions League winner and claims that his team wants more when they face Arsenal in the final.

“It's really important to have that motivation. Last year, we said this, we showed it on the pitch. This year, it's what we've been doing. Give it all on the pitch,” he told UEFA TV.

“Once you've tasted the title, tasted that moment, you want it again and again and again. What it was like in the dressing room afterwards. We want to live that again. We are hungry, we are motivated.”

Odegaard eyes more history

Arsenal won their first Premier League title in 22 years, and captain Odegaard is targeting more history as they aim for their first-ever Champions League trophy.

“For sure, it's something special that we can achieve what has not been done before. As you say, it was 22 years since we last won the Premier League and now finally we did it,” he told UEFA TV.

“So we want to make even more history, and when you get the taste of winning and lifting a trophy, you know how nice it feels, so obviously we want to do it again.

Martin Odegaard aims to become first Arsenal captain to lift Champions League trophy. Photo by Francois Nel.

Source: Getty Images

“And yes, it would mean a lot to every one of our supporters. We're ready to do it and looking forward to the game.”

Mysterious cat predicted UCL winner

As seen in a video shared on Instagram, Nimbus Pronos, the feline oracle, has shared its prediction for the Champions League final between PSG and Arsenal.

The cat picks the current champions, Paris Saint-Germain, to defend their crown over Arsenal, who are seeking their first trophy in the competition.

Supercomputer predicts UCL winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta’s supercomputer predicted the UEFA Champions League winner ahead of the 2025/26 final in Budapest.

Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal will face off in this season’s final with both teams targeting a piece of history for their clubs and greater glory.

Source: Legit.ng