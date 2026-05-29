A young Nigerian lady shared her excitement with her followers on social media after marrying her boss

According to the lady, she had been dating him for about three years while working as his secretary, and it finally paid off

Mixed reactions followed the video on TikTok as social media users shared their various opinions in the comments

A young Nigerian lady shared the exciting news of her marriage to her employer with followers online.

The post appeared after the wedding and attracted immediate attention from viewers on the platform.

Secretary who has been dating boss for three years rejoices after marriage. Photo credit: @realpreshleegold/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Secretary gets married to her boss

Identified by the TikTok account @realpreshleegold, the newlywed lady told her story to her followers.

She explained that she had spent several years in a romantic relationship with the man while she served as his secretary at work.

According to her account, the relationship lasted for approximately three years before it led to marriage.

She described the outcome as something she had expected after that period of time.

In the video that circulated on TikTok, she presented her experience through a point-of-view style that focused on the change in her role.

She expressed gladness over the shift from working as a secretary under his supervision to becoming his wife and referred to her new position within the household.

Secretary overjoyed as she ties knot with boss. Photo credit: @realpreshleegold/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She was so glad that the years she spent dating her boss had resulted in the wedding she announced to followers.

In her words:

"POV: You got married to your boss after three years of being his secretary. Now you are the madam. Three years of dating my boss finally paid off."

Reactions as secretary marries boss

The clip generated mixed responses from members of the public who watched it on TikTok.

People who saw the post left many comments beneath it and engaged in discussion about the details she shared.

Reactions among viewers differed greatly, with some offering congratulatory messages and others expressing criticism.

@Chiamakanwaa said:

"Who no know , go know. If you no know am today, you go know am tomorrow. But wetin dey sure be say, you go know am."

@Hairliny Asaba said:

"Congratulations please if you’re around Asaba, we are available to take your wigs for revamping and styling."

@Tea's Crunch&Crisps said:

"Which kin sin I sin wey make god send dis video to my fyp, first video for that matter. God abeg o."

@Eno said:

"Please bring me back when this video reaches its right audience. Congratulations ma."

@Ririthefemmelibrarian said:

"Forget everything else, where you buy this blonde wig? E resemble my Barbie doll hair from when I dey small, it's making me nostalgic I wan buy from your vendor. No fear, show me their page."

@ChristyloveIjeoma Christabel commented:

"The wig is from my brand guys I'm one of lolo mbaraka's drop shipper."

@nessathrift reacted:

"Moma your hair is so cute, can I get your vendor? Hope she doesn’t sell too expensive?"

@Dfw~Amara added:

"God abegggg oo why am I seeing this my boss is married and am his secretary and the man don ask me out before but I turned him down."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady ties knot with her boss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman said she transitioned from being a salesgirl to her boss to being his wife after he married her.

In a post she made on TikTok, the woman said she used to work for a man who would later become her husband.

Source: Legit.ng