The Niger state government has reacted to the abduction of some pupils at the St. Mary’s School in Agwara Local Government Area of the state

Abubakar Usman, the SSG, noted that the security agencies are working on the matter, and efforts are ongoing to rescue the pupils

The government said it had earlier urged the closure of boarding schools in the Niger North senatorial district after an intelligence report indicated possible attacks

The Niger state government has expressed "deep sadness" over the kidnapping of some pupils at the St. Mary’s School in Agwara Local Government Area of the state.

It said the security agencies have continued to assess the development, and efforts are ongoing to confirm the number of abducted students.

Niger speaks on intelligence report before abduction

According to a statement sent to Legit.ng by Abubakar Usman, the secretary to the state government, the incident happened after an intelligence report indicated that an increased level of threat in some parts of the Niger North senatorial district.

Usman maintained that the government had earlier directed the suspension of all construction activities and the temporary closure of boarding schools within the senatorial district as a precautionary measure.

He added that security agencies have commenced investigation and rescue operations for the safe return of the kidnapped people. According to Usman, the government has close communication with all relevant security formations and promised to give regular updates.

The latest kidnapping attack in Nigeria

This is coming amid the tension that has gripped the country since last week. Some unknown gunmen attacked and abducted 25 girls at the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Danko district of Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State

At around 4 am - 5 am on Monday, November 17, when gunmen invaded the school while firing into the air, police personnel stationed at the location engaged the intruders, but the attackers had already entered the compound and fled with the students.

Also, an unconfirmed number of worshippers have been reportedly abducted when bandits attacked a branch of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) at Oke Isegun in Eruku, a community in Kwara state, which shares a boundary with Kogi state.

No less than three people were killed in the attack on Tuesday evening, November 18, in the Ekiti local government area (LGA) of the north-central state.

ISWAP claims killing of the Brigade Commander

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) recently claimed that its men captured and killed Brigade Commander, M Uba. The terror group also shared photos to prove the kidnapping and death of the Nigerian Army general.

The Nigerian Army had earlier declared Uba safe after ISWAP fighters ambushed the army general’s team along the Damboa-Biu axis in Borno State. Countering these reports, ISWAP said it had captured Uba and killed him on the spot after he was interrogated.

Tinubu postpones planned foreign trips

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has suspended his planned trips to South Africa and Angola over bandit attacks in Kebbi and Kwara states.

According to the presidency, the trips earlier scheduled for Wednesday, November 19, were postponed as the president awaits reports from the police and DSS.

The president has been scheduled to attend the 20th G20 Summit of leaders and the 7th AU-EU Summit in South Africa and Angola.

