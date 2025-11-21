Security and safety advocate, Harrison Gwamnishu, took a trip to Eruku, Kwara state where an attack happened recently

His visit comes after terrorists invaded a parish of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) and abducted many people

Gwamnishu, who fights against kidnappings was seen interacting with an old woman who survived the attack

Harrison Gwamnishu, a security activist paid a visit to Eruku, Kwara state, an area which was recently attacked by terrorists.

Gwamnishu shared a video on social media showing how he interacted with a woman who survived the attack.

Harrison paid a visit to Eruku to interact with the woman. Photo credit: Harrison Gwamnishu.

Source: Facebook

The attackers had stormed a parish of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku, killing at least two people and kidnapping many.

A video that captured the heartbreaking scene later went viral online as people quickly spotted an old woman who struggled to escape.

A lot of people who saw the woman said the cried after seeing how she struggled to leave the scene of the attack due to her old age.

That was the woman visited by Gwamnishu who said he hopes everyone who was abducted returns home safely.

He also gave the woman a token to buy medication. Many people have commended the activist for the visit.

He said:

"When we arrived in Eruku, we met the elderly woman seen in the video, still shaken, still in pain. We offered her immediate support to help with her medical care. Right now, the kidnappers are already in contact with the community and are demanding ransom. Families are terrified, devastated, and struggling to understand why this tragedy has fallen upon them. The Federal and State Governments must urgently intervene. This level of violence cannot be ignored, and these families cannot be left alone in their grief."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Harrison Gwamnishu's video

Kelly Onyebuchi said:

"With the reaction of this woman it seems like no one has shown her kindness since that thing happened. Thank you brother all the way from delta state."

Fidel Chigozie said:

"Dear Hon. H. Gwamnishu, you're too great . In fact you're an angel in human form. Keep up the good work, the world is taking note of all your selfless activities, all for the love of humanity. By aradia, no harm shall befall you and your entire team."

Justina Oziohu Isimishere said:

"Harrison Gwamnishu of the most high. God's protection always. May you live very long."

@fy Cherie said:

"God bless you Harrison for your kindness, may God protect you always."

Fateema O. Irole said:

"Your compassion and courage are truly inspiring. Thank you for standing with the vulnerable and bringing hope where fear has tried to take over. Nigeria needs more people with a heart like yours. God bless you richly."

Lady reactions to attack on Kwara church

In a related story, a Nigerian lady said she was heartbroken after seeing how an old woman was trying to escape the attack on a church in Kwara state.

The lady said the episode is making many people feel unsafe.

Source: Legit.ng