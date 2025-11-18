Killings and kidnappings of Nigerians for ransom by armed groups continue across Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation

Recently, United States President Donald Trump threatened to authorise military action in Nigeria, his warning igniting unease both within and outside the country

Prophet Babatunde Elijah Ayodele issued an advisory, warning citizens about areas deemed high-risk for terrorism

Oke Afa, Lagos state - Prophet Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has warned Nigerian security agents to pay close attention to some states across the nation.

According to the Lagos-based cleric, terrorists are planning to attack several states, especially in the northern part of the country.

Prophet Ayodele flags seven high-risk states, issuing security warning under President Boa Tinubu’s administration. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

In a statement on Tuesday, November 18, signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and sent to Legit.ng, Prophet Ayodele warned that some states may come under heavy attacks by terrorists. He said if the Nigerian army fails to be proactive, there could be a serious crisis that will spread across the country.

The outspoken cleric said:

“These states, Nasarawa, Abuja, Ondo, Kaduna, Sokoto, Benue, Katsina, Yobe, should be paid close attention to. They should deploy more soldiers to these states.”

'Insecurity used against Tinubu's govt'

Furthermore, Prophet Ayodele claimed that insecurity will be used to fight Bola Tinubu’s government, adding that if the Nigerian leader does not tackle the challenge head on, it can pose a significant threat to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government's stability and survival ahead of the 2027 elections.

Ayodele said:

“They will use insecurity to fight his (Tinubu's) government; he needs to take security very seriously. There will be more attacks against the Nigerian army.”

The list of Nigerian states/areas reportedly at risk of attack is below:

Nasarawa Ondo Kaduna Sokoto Benue Katsina Yobe Abuja

President Bola Tinubu and senior security officials discuss strategies to tackle Nigeria’s lingering security issues. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Terrorists wreak havoc for years

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria, a country of more than 200 million people and around 200 ethnic groups, has been experiencing significant and long-standing challenges with terrorism and violent insurgencies for decades.

Insurgents such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have wreaked havoc in Nigeria for over 15 years, killing thousands, though their attacks have been largely confined to the northeast.

In the northwest, armed gangs known locally as bandits routinely attack villages, kidnapping residents for ransom.

Tinubu's appointee may face sack

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Ayodele asked President Tinubu and Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser, to tackle the issue of insecurity in Nigeria.

Ayodele warned that terrorists were bent on making governance difficult for the current administration.

The cleric claimed that there are people behind the insecurity, and if it is not dealt with immediately, a more unpalatable situation will come.

