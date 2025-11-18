CAN said it accepted the US decision to support Nigeria’s fight against killings and insecurity during its quarterly NEC meeting in Jos

Archbishop Daniel Okoh reaffirmed the Christian body’s stance on alleged genocide and insisted that justice and accountability were overdue

The association called for the return of displaced communities to their ancestral homes and said prolonged displacement stained the nation’s conscience

The Christian Association of Nigeria said it welcomed the decision of the United States Government to assist Nigeria in tackling the persistent killings and insecurity that have continued to trouble several communities across the country.

The position was delivered by the CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, during the opening session of the association’s Fourth Quarterly National Executive Council meeting in Jos on Tuesday, November 18.

CAN leadership says it believes there is genocide against Christians. Photo: Getty, CAN

Source: Facebook

He said it was troubling that the country often attracted global mention for tragic reasons, Vanguard reported.

Okoh told delegates that the Christian community carried deep pain over the continued violence in many regions. He said international attention could help encourage firm state action toward ending the attacks.

“Though we are pained that Nigeria is being spotlighted for such grievous reasons, if international attention is what is required to spur decisive governmental action to protect lives and bring lasting peace, then we, the Christian community in Nigeria, welcome it.”

CAN insists on justice and security

He restated the position of the organisation on the nature of the attacks targeted at Christian communities saying:

“CAN has spoken clearly and courageously on this matter, and we stand unwavering by our position that there is Christian genocide in Nigeria.”

The cleric said the association would continue to push for accountability and protection for its members.

“Let me assure you that CAN will not relent. We will continue to demand justice. We will continue to call for accountability,” he said.

Okoh encouraged Christian leaders to remain firm and hopeful despite the tension in many areas. He urged them to nurture unity and offer encouragement to affected families. He also drew from scripture during his remarks.

“And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”

Donald Trump threatens Tinubu with military action Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

Call for return of displaced communities

The Archbishop called for the full resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons in their ancestral homes. He described their prolonged stay in camps as a “painful indictment on the national conscience”. He assured members that the current hardship would not consume their faith.

“Our God has not abandoned us. This darkness shall not overcome the light of Christ,” he added.

He noted that Jos was chosen for the meeting because of its history, resilience, and symbolic place in Nigeria’s search for peace. According to him, the city had “wept bitterly, prayed fervently, and yet continued to rise with a steadfast faith”.

He expressed optimism that the discussions at the gathering would strengthen unity within the Church and contribute to peaceful coexistence across the country.

'US pursuing personal agenda' – Dambazau

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lieutenant-General Abdulrahman Dambazau, former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Nigeria, said the US might be preparing to set up a military base in Nigeria.

Dambazau shared his thoughts at the seventh annual public lecture of the Just Friends Club of Nigeria in Abuja while addressing his country’s security challenges.

Source: Legit.ng