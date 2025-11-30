Several public figures and activists have criticised Nigeria’s leadership amid recent security crises, urging stronger action from the presidency

Voices, including Adewole Adebayo, Falz, and others, expressed frustration over kidnappings and attacks, citing unmet promises to improve safety

Their comments have sparked widespread public debate, reflecting growing concern over insecurity across the country

A couple of known personalities and celebrities have urged President Bola Tinubu to urgently address Nigeria’s worsening security challenges amid the recent terrorist attack in Kwara state and the kidnapping of schoolchildren in Kebbi state.

Adewole Adebayo to Tinubu: Resign or Kill Terrorists with Bullets

Prince Adewole Adebayo, the Social Democratic Party's (SDP) 2023 presidential candidate, has called on President Bola Tinubu to "use bullets to kill the terrorists or use his pen to resign" in response to Nigeria’s escalating security crisis.

Adebayo made the statements during the National Electoral Reforms Summit 2025, which was hosted by the Labour and Civil Society Front (LCSF) and the National Consultative Front (NCFront).

In honour of Nigeria’s 65th independence anniversary, a pan-Nigerian discussion titled “Critical Constitutional Amendments for Credible Elections in 2027” is being organised.

He also reacted to US President Donald Trump’s remarks on attacks on Christians in Nigeria. Adebayo advised against exploiting Trump’s statements to exacerbate religious tensions.

Mr Macaroni Blasts Tinubu’s Government

Nigerian comedian and activist Mr Macaroni lambasted the government for the country’s rising insecurity, calling it “useless and irresponsible” and urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to quit.

He voiced displeasure about recent atrocities in Nigeria, including the kidnapping of schoolchildren and the killing of a military general, in an angry statement shared on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote:

“This is a very useless and irresponsible government feasting on the blood of innocent Nigerians! As in, I don’t understand, school children have been kidnapped, a general killed, and everything is fine??? Why should any part of this country be occupied by terrorists? In any civilised country, Tinubu should resign!”

Mr Macaroni, known for his bold stance on social issues, criticised the government’s incompetence in safeguarding residents and questioned why terror groups continue to rule areas of the country.

He also questioned President Tinubu’s vows to decrease insecurity, noting the apparent lack of progress since his inauguration.

His statement has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many Nigerians expressing dissatisfaction with the rising insecurity. Mr Macaroni’s outspoken words reflect citizens’ growing outrage at the government’s inactivity in the face of terror attacks, kidnappings, and killings.

Falz Cites Tinubu’s 2014 Tweet as He Tackles Him

Nigerian musician and activist Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, called on President Bola Tinubu to resign in the wake of the kidnapping of 25 students from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi state, and the killing of Brigadier General Musa Uba in Borno state. Falz’s post cited Tinubu’s 2014 tweet, in which the then-opposition leader requested former President Goodluck Jonathan to resign for allegedly neglecting to address insecurity.

Falz quoted Tinubu’s statements, writing: “You have continually demonstrated your unwillingness to protect our people’s lives and property, despite previously appearing to care. RESIGN NOW!”

Falz referenced Tinubu’s tweet posted in November 2014, seven months after the Chibok girls were abducted.

Tinubu wrote: “Why should any part of this country be under occupation? In any civilized country, Jonathan should resign.”

Tinubu had made similar comments earlier that year in Ilorin, Kwara state, accusing the Jonathan administration of lying about insecurity and failing to safeguard Nigerians.

According to Tinubu at the time: “I saw the sea of displaced persons caused by the Boko Haram insurgents and the lies coming from Jonathan’s administration. They have exhibited failure, lack of capacity, vision, creativity; the lie of yesterday is what they repeat today, and it is what they will repeat tomorrow. They are lying to you.”

He added: “If you control the armed forces and you are the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic, why should any part of this country be under occupation? And you give us excuses every day. In any civilised country, Jonathan should resign. But if he will not resign, he should wait for our broom, we will sweep them?”

Verydarkman asks Tinubu to resign

Ratel president, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, joined other celebrities in reacting to the verdict given to IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu was sentenced to life imprisonment after his case had dragged in court for years.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, VDM said the judgment passed on Kanu was simply a distraction for Nigerians.

He explained that the ruling came at a time when the country was boiling with tension and citizens were complaining about rising insecurity.

The activist added that Christians, Muslims, traditionalists, Igbo, Yoruba, and Hausa people are all lamenting because insecurity affects everyone.

He also noted that there was no way Nnamdi Kanu would have walked out free unless someone was being delusional.

In the same video, VDM said the president should resign if he cannot secure the release of the girls abducted in Kebbi state. He claimed that Nigerians are surrounded by terrorists and urged citizens to stay alert.

Referencing Nnamdi Kanu’s actions years ago, VDM said the IPOB leader had spoken about insecurity in the nation and “sacrificed himself for a lot of people.”

Verydarkman Questions If Tinubu Is Alive

In a video shared online, he expressed shock and anger over the assault on worshippers.

Verydarkman also questioned the effectiveness of the federal government in addressing such security challenges and claimed that President Buhari was dead.

