Guinea Bissau Coup: Cleric Sends Warning to ECOWAS, Lists 9 Countries That May Face Crisis In 2026
- A group of army officers said they had seized “total control” of the coup-prone West African country, arresting its president, closing its borders and suspending its electoral process three days after the recently contested general elections
- President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who attained office in February 2020, was arrested and held at the general staff headquarters where he was being “well treated”, a military source divulged
- Amid deepening crisis, outspoken Nigerian cleric, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, called on regional bodies to take the necessary steps to strengthen and uphold constitutional order on the continent
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering global affairs.
Bissau, Guinea Bissau - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical spiritual church, Lagos, has warned the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) about an alleged impending crisis that would face the organisation in 2026.
In a statement on Sunday, November 30, signed by his media aide and sent to Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele stated that ECOWAS will be confused in 2026 "because of the high influx of crises".
Ayodele: 'Africa faces growing crisis'
The outspoken cleric urged ECOWAS to talk to African leaders who are reportedly causing issues for democracy on the continent.
According to him, Africa is allegedly being mismanaged 'because of the interference of the Western world.'
Furthermore, Ayodele called on the leaders to 'do the needful or expect revolution in their countries'.
He said:
“ECOWAS will face more troubles in 2026, and the body will be confused. The body must talk to leaders who are a problem to democracy so that the continent will not be a slave to the Western world. Africa is being mismanaged by the Western world, and this is responsible for the killings on the continent.”
“The continent is being troubled by the Western world, empowered by the bad leaders. The continent is standing behind, and the leaders should expect revolution that will make them do the needful; it is coming soon.”
Primate Ayodele claimed that some nations may face revolutions soon, either through coups or other means.
His words:
“The following nations will face revolution in the coming year, either by coup or any other way.
"There will be disorderliness in the following countries: Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Mali, Tanzania, Benin Republic, Ethiopia, South Sudan, and Uganda. Let them prepare for the challenges ahead.”
The nine countries warned by Primate Ayodele are listed below:
Frank condemns Guinea-Bissau coup
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy national publicity secretary, Timi Frank, called for the announcement of Guinea-Bissau’s election results.
Frank condemned the coup as “a dangerous assault on democracy,” alleging that it was part of a coordinated political-military plot to halt a transition of power after indications suggested President Embalo lost.
Source: Legit.ng
