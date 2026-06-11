Nigerian elders have raised concerns over insecurity and democratic pressure as Nigeria stands at a "dangerous crossroads"

The group, which alleged electoral mismanagement, also questioned the neutrality of electoral institutions

Stakeholders, however, called for a Sahel diplomatic envoy and wider civic action ahead of future elections

A group of respected Nigerian leaders and academics has raised fresh concerns about the direction of the country’s democracy.

They warned that Nigeria is facing serious pressure from insecurity, weak institutions, and disputed election processes.

Top Nigerian figures raise alarm over rising insecurity and concerns about election credibility ahead of 2027. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Among those who signed the statement are former INEC Chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega, former Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Prof. Jibrin Ibrahim, Dr Usman Bugaje, Dr Husseini Abdu, and Abubakar Balarabe Mahmoud (SAN), alongside other public figures.

In a joint document titled “Statement on the State of the Nation,” the group said Nigeria is standing at what they termed “a dangerous crossroads,” where multiple national problems are now coming together in a way that could threaten stability.

Rising insecurity, alleged electoral bias concerns

As disclosed by Daily Trust, the group expressed concern over rising insecurity nationwide and questioned how elections are being managed in a statement dated Monday, June 8. According to them, there are “clear and consistent indications of the lack of neutrality and competence of INEC.”

The group, which also alleged that democratic institutions are becoming weaker, said the balance of power is shifting in a way that limits the independence of the legislature and the judiciary.

In their view, it has deepened public distrust and encouraged political exclusion and impunity.

They further linked Nigeria’s security challenges to wider instability in the Sahel region, including conflicts and political unrest in countries such as Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

According to the group, the situation in the region is feeding into Nigeria’s own security problems.

A strong warning from Jega, Gambari and others points out deep worries about Nigeria’s democratic future. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Top figures call for Sahel envoy, democratic action

To respond to this, they suggested that the federal government appoint a Special Envoy for the Sahel to improve cooperation between ECOWAS and the Sahel Alliance countries.

The group also called on civil society groups, professional bodies, and religious leaders to take a more active role in defending democratic values ahead of the 2027 elections.

They urged stronger engagement with institutions like the judiciary and the National Judicial Council to rebuild public confidence in the justice system.

Tinubu vows Nigeria won’t surrender to terrorism

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu restated his administration’s commitment to tackling insecurity and economic hardship. He declared that Nigeria will not surrender to terrorism, banditry, or criminal intimidation.

The declaration was delivered by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) of Nigeria, George Akume, during a Democracy Day church service in Abuja. According to him, security remains a top priority while government reforms aim to ease economic hardship nationwide.

Akume, who also urged Nigerians to promote unity ahead of the 2027 elections, noted that security agencies are being reinforced to protect lives, restore peace, and secure abducted citizens across the country.

Source: Legit.ng