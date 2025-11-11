A former Minister of Interior, Lt Gen Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (rtd), has commented on the state of insecurity in the northern part of the country

Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State - A former Minister of Interior, Lt Gen Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (rtd), said bandits and insurgents have taken over some communities, tax and make laws for them.

Dambazau lamented the high level of insecurity, stating that the insecurity issue in the North has existed for over two decades.

As reported by Daily Trust, he stated this on Monday, November 10, 2025, at the First Media and Security Summit held in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, with the theme ‘Existential Threats and National Security.’

“People were killed in Katsina, Borno, Zamfara, and Kano mosques. The North has suffered from herders’/farmers' clashes, terrorism, and banditry.

“We have gotten to a situation where bandits and insurgents have taken some of our communities, taxing and making laws for them.

“Thousands have been killed and millions displaced. The number of widows and orphans has increased, and farmers have lost farms, and herders’ cattle have been rustled without action from state actors.”

The retired Chief of Army Staff urged northern governors to improve their revenue base to end poverty and reduce the level of insecurity.

“Over 70 per cent of those suffering from poverty occasioned by insecurity are from the North. Religious extremism is a major threat to security in northern Nigeria and has led groups like Boko Haram, Lakurawa terrorists, and bandits to unleash violence on the people.”

