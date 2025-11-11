Minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, November 11, stormed Plot 1946 in Gaduwa District, Abuja

This follows reports that soldiers had taken over the disputed parcel of land allegedly linked to a former chief of naval staff

Things got heated between Wike and officials of the FCT when the soldiers stationed at the location stopped the former Rivers state governor and his entourage

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), has insinuated that General Olufemi Oluyede, the new chief of defence staff (CDS), prevented what would have been a mass killing in Abuja on Tuesday, November 11.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed General Oluyede as the new CDS in October 2025, replacing General Christopher Musa. This appointment was part of a major reshuffle of Nigeria's military leadership, with other new service chiefs also appointed.

Abuja: Wike clashes with soldiers

Legit.ng had reported how on Tuesday afternoon, November 11, a uniformed military officer was involved in a heated confrontation with Wike over an alleged land-grabbing incident at the Gaduwa District in Abuja.

A trending video of the confrontation, released by Channels Television, captured Wike angrily questioning why the officer was restricting access to the contested land. Wike linked the land to an unnamed former chief of naval staff.

Vanguard also noted the development.

Wike said:

“Because you are an officer? Nobody does that. The man took land because he was the Chief of Naval Staff?”

The officer defended himself, maintaining that he had acted with integrity and that the land was legitimately acquired.

He replied:

“I am an officer with integrity. Everything was acquired legally."

As the drama unfolded, Wike responded:

“You send soldiers to intimidate who? We are all from this country. If not for the CDS who spoke to me now, you would have to kill everybody here. I’m not one of those that you can intimidate."

The video can be watched below:

Tinubu urged to sack Wike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Atiku Movement (TAM) vehemently condemned what it called the outrageous and delusional statements of Wike.

TAM tackled Wike, saying the minister claimed credit for roads and water projects "as if they were funded by his personal piggy bank."

