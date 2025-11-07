Two respected elders were brutally killed when armed bandits stormed Doguwar Dorawa village in Katsina’s Bakori LGA on Thursday night

The incident reignites doubts over the recent peace accord signed by the Katsina State Government with armed groups in the region

Multiple communities including Layin ‘Yannehu, Ganjar, and Gidan Nagari have witnessed similar attacks in recent weeks, heightening public fear

The wave of insecurity in Katsina state resurfaced on Thursday night when armed bandits invaded Doguwar Dorawa, a quiet farming settlement near Guga in Bakori Local Government Area, killing two community leaders and abducting several others.

Residents of Doguwar Dorawa are mourning the killing of two respected community leaders.

The assault, which reportedly lasted more than an hour, has deepened public concern about the durability of the peace deal recently reached between the state government and some armed groups terrorising the region, Daily Trust reported.

Community leaders slain in cold blood

Witnesses said the gunmen stormed the village around 10 p.m., arriving on motorcycles that they hid in nearby bushes before advancing on foot to avoid detection. They attacked homes and shops, carted away valuables, and kidnapped residents.

The victims, identified as brothers Alhaji Bishir and Alhaji Surajo, were described by locals as men of integrity who played key roles in mediating disputes and supporting the community’s welfare.

A local elder, Mahadi Danbinta Guga, confirmed their deaths, saying they were killed in cold blood.

Renewed doubt over Katsina peace deal

Residents expressed outrage over the killings, describing the recent peace accord as ineffective.

Many now believe that the truce signed between local authorities and some armed factions has collapsed under continued assaults.

According to locals, the attackers are suspected followers of bandit leaders Idi Abasu Aiki and Kwashen Garwa, whose gangs have carried out a series of deadly raids in Bakori and nearby communities.

While Doguwar Dorawa was under siege, another nearby settlement, Layin ‘Yannehu, was also attacked, and several livestock were stolen.

In recent weeks, similar raids have been recorded in Ganjar, Alhazawa, and Gidan Nagari, where over 40 people have been abducted and many families displaced.

As of press time, neither the Katsina state Government nor the Bakori Local Government Council had issued an official response.

Just last month, authorities in Bakori, Malumfashi, and Funtua signed a renewed peace agreement with bandits aimed at halting attacks and restoring calm.

The latest violence, however, has left residents fearful that the accord may have already collapsed.

62 kidnap victims escape after airstrikes hit bandits’ camps

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that sixty-two people held captive by armed bandits in Katsina state had regained freedom after military airstrikes forced their abductors to abandon their hideouts.

The operation, which took place on Saturday evening in Danmusa Local Government Area, targeted the camp of a notorious bandit leader, Muhammadu Fulani, whose group has been behind several violent attacks in the region.

The Nigerian Air Force confirmed that the joint air and ground assault disrupted the stronghold of the criminals around Jigawa Sawai, a border community linking Katsina and Zamfara States.

The sudden bombardment triggered chaos among the gang, providing an escape route for the hostages who had been in captivity for over a month.

According to officials, twelve of the freed victims are currently receiving medical treatment at Matazu General Hospital, while another sixteen are being cared for at the Army Forward Operating Base in Kaiga Malamai.

Most of those who escaped were kidnapped from Sayaya village during a recent night attack carried out by Fulani’s gang.

Bandits kill over 35 in Zamfara

Earlier, Legit.ng reported at least 35 abductees were killed by kidnappers in Nigeria’s northern Zamfara State, despite families having paid substantial ransom sums for their release, a local government official told the BBC.

The mass abduction occurred in March when 56 individuals were seized from Banga village, located in the Kauran Namoda Local Government Area.

The attackers, described as armed criminal gangs commonly referred to as bandits, demanded a ransom of one million naira (approximately $655 or £485) per person, according to Nigerian media reports.

